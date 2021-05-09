WATCH NOW: TF North teachers, athletes, community team up to raise funds for scholarships

CALUMET CITY — Diego Duran had run at all hours of the day and night, but this was something new.
Duran and three of his TF North High School cross country teammates — Edgar Godina, Taiwo Iwusu and Olaoluwa Olagoke — were there from beginning to end of Endurance Challenge 24 Friday and Saturday.
The event, dreamed up by TF North teachers and running buddies Aaron Altenburg and Chris Russo, began Friday afternoon at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Lake and wound north over the next 24 hours to end with four laps around the TF North track.
The original goal was to raise $5,000 for scholarships for TF North students impacted by the pandemic. By Saturday afternoon, there was around $20,000 pledged. That will fund three or four scholarships this year and more down the line.
Altenburg, Russo and the cross country runners covered 24 miles over 24 hours in 4-mile chunks every four hours. Friends, students, first responders and community members joined at various times, including a couple cyclists who helped them stay awake and kept an eye out for cars.
The toughest part? "I'd probably say like 12 (midnight) to 4 (a.m.)," Duran said. "You really didn't get a lot of sleep and by that time it was just the teachers and us. So it was like really lonely. ... You just really had to figure out how to push through."
"Definitely the first time I've run at 3 in the morning," Iwusu said. "I liked it, I just don't like the fact that you can't really see anything."
The cross country runners did manage some sleep along the way, which led to a little good-natured kidding from Altenburg.
"The young bucks didn't hang with the old bucks because they were sleeping on almost every (break)," he said. "Chris and I did not sleep since about 5 Friday morning."
Not that Russo wasn't tempted, especially when one of the layovers was at his own house.
"I was in a comfortable place with my bed there," he said. "That was probably the most difficult leg, being at home and, 'All right I've got to go back out again.'"
Altenburg said his toughest stretch was the next-to-last leg. "The fatigue was really starting to set in," he said.
But, like the students, they powered through.
"What makes it great for me is having this guy along," Russo said, gesturing toward Altenburg. "I couldn't imagine doing with anybody else in this building. We've been coaching baseball together, (advising) student council together. This is my ride-or-die guy right here."
"We're not blood, but we're still brothers," Altenburg said. "Likewise, I couldn't have done it with anyone else."
Like Altenburg and Russo, Duran and his teammates felt the rewards of taking part in the event far outweighed any momentary hardships.
"A lot of people are in way (more) unfortunate situations than I am," he said. "So just to help them out and give them reassurance to get that little step that can help them get further is a good thing."
"Everybody's going through hard times," Olagoke said. "And to do my little part to change somebody's life — and feel like I can impact somebody — that's a big thing for me."