WATCH NOW: TF North teachers, athletes, community team up to raise funds for scholarships

"Definitely the first time I've run at 3 in the morning," Iwusu said. "I liked it, I just don't like the fact that you can't really see anything."

The cross country runners did manage some sleep along the way, which led to a little good-natured kidding from Altenburg.

"The young bucks didn't hang with the old bucks because they were sleeping on almost every (break)," he said. "Chris and I did not sleep since about 5 Friday morning."

Not that Russo wasn't tempted, especially when one of the layovers was at his own house.

"I was in a comfortable place with my bed there," he said. "That was probably the most difficult leg, being at home and, 'All right I've got to go back out again.'"

Altenburg said his toughest stretch was the next-to-last leg. "The fatigue was really starting to set in," he said.

But, like the students, they powered through.

"What makes it great for me is having this guy along," Russo said, gesturing toward Altenburg. "I couldn't imagine doing with anybody else in this building. We've been coaching baseball together, (advising) student council together. This is my ride-or-die guy right here."