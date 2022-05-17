WATCH NOW: Valparaiso City Council interviews school board applicants

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso City Council met Monday to interview applicants for the Valparaiso Community Schools Board of Education.

The applicants included Jennifer Buck and former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas. The third candidate, Julie Smith, withdrew. Current school board member Karl Cender was not among the applicants.

Cender served three four-year terms on the school board.

Buck has a background in vendor management and works at a credit union. She emphasized her experience going through the school system with ADHD and valuing those with disabilities.

Her major issues in the school system are bullying and the special education program, which is currently run through Porter County Educational Services. Buck pointed to the low pay special education teachers receive and how they may feel othered.

Buck also said she did not support the operating referendum, which passed at the beginning of May. She was concerned about burdening families amid the ongoing impacts of inflation.

She said that through the creation of sensory paths at elementary schools, she has already gotten to know some members of the community and engaged with parents. Buck wants to do informal meetings with people in Valparaiso if she is on the board, she said.

"I plan to work with the school board to give the community the best school system we can," Buck said.

Costas is also a candidate for the school board. He emphasized his experience with the schools through serving as mayor.

Costas also served on the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. He said he also currently tries to follow the board meetings through community summaries.

He said he supported the referendum because he felt that one of the most important things in a successful city is a good school system.

Costas also mentioned how important it is to listen to community members, even if you do not agree with their perspectives.

"Everybody has to work together on a common goal, but the diversity of jobs and background in an institution is necessary," Costas said.

The City Council will now solicit questions from the public. Those questions will be posed to applicants May 31. Although not required, the council may consider making an appointment following the questions.

