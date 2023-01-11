'We're spending too much money': Hammond school board hears financial update

HAMMOND — During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Trustee Carlotta Blake-King asked Eric Kurtz, School City of Hammond’s chief financial officer and assistant superintendent of business services, how he would characterize the state of the district’s finances.

“I would characterize them as ‘we’re spending too much money,’” Kurtz replied. “We have to make sure our spending tracks with our enrollment and the funds that are available to us.”

Kurtz gave the board a monthly financial report Tuesday evening, detailing the district’s finances as of November, the most recent numbers available.

“The biggest item I want to draw your attention to is our operations fund,” he said. “It continues to run well over budget.”

The school district spent $23.4 million out of its operations fund from January to November 2022, but it budgeted for $22.1 million during that time period, according to district financial reports. That’s 5.7% over budget. Because of this, the district transferred $12.4 million over the course of 2022 from its education fund to its operations fund.

As the first meeting of the year, the board also had to swear in recently elected, or reelected, members and elect its officers Tuesday.

After swearing in three of its members — with Kelly Spencer being sworn in a second time after she had an impromptu oath of office ceremony prior to a special meeting last week — the board elected Lisa Miller president and Cindy Murphy vice president in a split vote. Manny Candelaria Jr. was unanimously elected board secretary.

In the vote for board president, the board voted 3-2 for Miller; Candelaria, Murphy and Miller voted for Miller, while Spencer and Blake-King voted for Blake-King. For vice president, the board elected Murphy vice president along the same lines as the presidential vote.

