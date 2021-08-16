'What kids today need': U.S. labor secretary tours new Hammond Central High School

HAMMOND — The makerspace upstairs. The open-concept design and bright lighting. And the Dr. Walter J. Watkins Black Box Theater.
These were just some aspects of Hammond Central High School that U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh thought were done especially well after a tour Monday.
“This is what kids today need; spaces like this that mirror the world they’re going to go work in,” Walsh said.
Walsh and Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, toured Hammond Central with the American Federation of Teachers and Sheet Metal Works Local 20 to talk about modernizing infrastructure in America’s schools.
His visit to the new $100 million high school was the final stop on his trip to the Region to talk with community leaders, union members and workers about the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill under consideration in Congress.
“We’re here today to emphasize the importance of education, making sure that we have a safe return to school and also emphasizing that we are talking about the infrastructure bill and American jobs,” Mrvan said.
The tour was led by School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller and Larry Gutierrez, site manager for The Skillman Corp. After introductions and handshakes, the first stop was the utility room.
Hammond Central High School tour
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, left, and School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller tour the new Hammond Central High School inc…
Building systems in the high school were commissioned by an independent agent to ensure the highest operational efficiency, according to a fact sheet from Schmidt Associates. Vertical unit ventilators in classrooms and the HVAC system in locker rooms were designed to recover energy and provide optimal heat control.
Next stop was the Dr. Walter J. Watkins Black Box Theater, which Walsh described as “amazing.”
“I’ve never seen anything like that before, so that’s another opportunity for the young people from this neighborhood to come in here and experience that,” he said. “They might never go to Broadway, but they have an opportunity while they’re here for four years to experience something special.”
Hammond Central High School tour
School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller, center, points out features on a blueprint of the new Hammond Central High School to U.S. …
Heading upstairs, the tour walked through the third floor media center and library, where there were floor plans of the building and renderings for the coming parking lot and athletic fields outside.
Windows in the media center overlook the demolition of the former Hammond High School. A hundred years ago, that building was a state-of-the-art school, Walsh said, but the new Hammond Central gives students a chance to learn in "a 21st century environment."
Hammond Central High School tour
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, right, and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, second from right, tour the new Hammond Central High School Monday.
The tour went through the gym, auxiliary gym and weight room before stopping in another utility room to talk about how the central air and heating systems work efficiently to keep the air safe. With students returning to in-person learning this year, the air systems will be programmed to do the proper number of air changes per hour to offer some additional protection with COVID-19.
School Board President John Czulno, who was present for the tour, said it was his first time walking through the completed building. He said the school board imagined a day like this would come, but the taxpayers deserve the recognition.
“Thank God for the taxpayers for making it happen,” he said. “They deserve all the credit in the world. Their tax money built this beautiful place.”
Hammond Central High School tour
United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, left, and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan chat with American Federation of Teachers Indiana President Glen…
After the conclusion of the tour, Walsh and Mrvan had a roundtable discussion with teachers and school city administration about what they need going forward. Walsh said it’s important to continue the conversation about reopening schools and getting vaccinated because “we’re still living in a pandemic world.”
Earlier in the day, Walsh and Mrvan visited the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana’s training facility in Portage.
He also made the first stop of the USW’s “We Supply America” six-day bus tour in Chesterton with United Steelworkers International President Tom Conway and union members.