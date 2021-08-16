'What kids today need': U.S. labor secretary tours new Hammond Central High School

Hammond Central High School tour U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, left, and School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller tour the new Hammond Central High School inc…

Building systems in the high school were commissioned by an independent agent to ensure the highest operational efficiency, according to a fact sheet from Schmidt Associates. Vertical unit ventilators in classrooms and the HVAC system in locker rooms were designed to recover energy and provide optimal heat control.

Next stop was the Dr. Walter J. Watkins Black Box Theater, which Walsh described as “amazing.”

“I’ve never seen anything like that before, so that’s another opportunity for the young people from this neighborhood to come in here and experience that,” he said. “They might never go to Broadway, but they have an opportunity while they’re here for four years to experience something special.”

Hammond Central High School tour School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller, center, points out features on a blueprint of the new Hammond Central High School to U.S. …

Heading upstairs, the tour walked through the third floor media center and library, where there were floor plans of the building and renderings for the coming parking lot and athletic fields outside.

Windows in the media center overlook the demolition of the former Hammond High School. A hundred years ago, that building was a state-of-the-art school, Walsh said, but the new Hammond Central gives students a chance to learn in "a 21st century environment."

Hammond Central High School tour U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, right, and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, second from right, tour the new Hammond Central High School Monday.