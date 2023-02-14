CROWN POINT — Each of the three boys rolling their coffee cart through the halls of Col. John Wheeler Middle School Tuesday morning had a job: Caleb Terry was the barista, Brian Karikari was the banker and Evan Luri was the marketing director.

"Teamwork!" Luri shouted as the boys prepped the cart for their first sale of the day.

The three are participants in Wheeler Middle School's Colonel's Coffee program, a part of the school's special education curriculum. That means they spent the first period of the day walking through the school selling coffee, tea and cupcakes to teachers.

As marketing director, Luri knocked on the door of each classroom and took teachers' orders. Terry, the barista, then poured the drink, mixed in any creamers or add-ins and gave the teacher their drink. Finally, Karikari accepted the money as the team's banker.

Terry, Karikari and Luri were manning the cart Tuesday, but the class rotates. Everyday, a different group of students is on tap as part of their applied skills class.

Another student, Sophia Nowakowski, said her favorite part of the job is punching holes in punch cards they give to teachers. Every time a teacher orders a drink, they get a hole in their punch card, which can eventually be redeemed for a free drink.

Most of the students had gathered funny anecdotes over the school year. Matoula Spanos said every time she sells coffee to Principal Jacob Rodriguez on Friday, it's "flex Friday" where they flex their muscles as hard as they can.

"Everything we do, we have a goal in mind, and that's to prepare our kids for the workforce," teacher Ryan Jurczak said. "Something like the coffee cart lends itself perfectly to that. It teaches valuable job skills, it teaches those vocational skills and those can translate directly to the workforce one day."

Jurczak said preparing students to one day have fulfilling jobs "is always the end goal we have in mind." That's a lesson he tries to instill in his students, and it's one he reiterated when the students returned to their classroom and met up with the other students.

"When we started the coffee shop, did you know how to make coffee?" he asked, to which students said they didn't. "But now after doing it for like half a year, do you know how to make coffee?

Various students chimed in, saying they now knew how to make all sorts of different types of coffee, including cold brew, cappuccino and half-and-half.

"Do you think that's something that you can do in a job one day?" Jurczak continued. "Maybe from this experience, from doing coffee cart, you could one day get a job at Starbucks."