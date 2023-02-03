WHITING — The School City of Whiting and Whiting School Board are seeking applications for the Whiting Public Library Board.

The library board serves as a liaison between the public and the library. It is responsible for ensuring that the library is well-managed and operated in accordance with the law.

Candidates must be a Whiting resident and would serve a four-year term beginning May 1 and ending April 30, 2027. The position is unpaid. Interested candidates can send a letter of interest to 1500 Center St. by March 17.

PHOTOS: Lake County Public Library System marks 70 years of serving community 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system Their questions are more insightful than my answers 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system 70th anniversary of the Lake County Public Library system