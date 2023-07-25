Voters in Hammond and Whiting will be asked in November to continue and add temporary residential and business property tax increases to help fund operations and improvements at local schools. But why are these two school districts asking for these tax hikes?

In the case of Hammond, residents will be voting on two referendum questions. One of them seeks to extend the operating referendum that was approved by voters in 2017, while the other is a building referendum seeking to raise funds to cover $84.2 million in renovations, additions and general improvements at some of the schools in the district.

If approved, the Hammond operating referendum would continue at $0.44 per $100 of assessed valuation for another eight years to fund teaching and staff positions, educational and equity programs, bus transportation services, safety and security programs, and school health services. State law mandates that an operating referendum cannot last more than eight years.

According to Superintendent Scott Miller, the operating levy generates around $15 million per year for the district, or around 13% of its total income.

Since most operating costs are for personnel, according to Miller, if the referendum fails, it will be employee positions that will have to be cut, something he already had to do in 2019 to balance the school district’s budget.

“It’s miserable, it’s awful because on some level it feels like a betrayal,” said Miller.

However, personnel wouldn’t just be impacted. Services, such as bus transportation, may also be impacted.

“If we lose, everything’s on the table,” Miller said.

Public schools will have to share a portion of any money raised by a successful operating referendum with local charter schools in proportion to the number of students living in the school district who attend charter schools, as mandated in Senate Enrolled Act 391, which was passed earlier this year.

Miller is on board with the revenue-sharing program. According to him, around $600,000 to $700,000 of the operating referendum would go to Hammond’s only charter school — the Hammond Academy of Science and Technology.

“I also hope that the HAST parents realize this is why they should vote for it,” Miller said.

The $84.2 million sought in the building referendum will mainly focus on renovating Morton High School, with plans to upgrade three-fourths of classes, upgrade the school’s HVAC system, install new lighting and electrical, and upgrade some of the athletic facilities to be more compliant to Title IX.

Miller said the school has gotten by with a patchwork of improvements and additions, such as work in the high school’s science wing, but it can no longer get by with just that. “If we as a community don’t make an investment now, this bill is gonna get significantly bigger,” Miller said.

In addition, if the building referendum is approved, it will be used to work on the baseball and softball fields at Hammond Central and upgrade the playgrounds at four elementary schools.

Miller said there will also be money for additional projects that will be based on community feedback.

This will be the first time the School City of Whiting has held an operating referendum. Voters will be asked to approve a tax rate of $0.17 per $100 in valuation for eight years, which would increase residential property taxes by over 46% and business property taxes by nearly 40% if approved.

The school district is seeking the increased levy to maintain academic, arts, counseling and athletic programs, attract and retain teachers and staff, fund school resource officers, and maintain school safety initiatives.

According to Superintendent Cindy Scroggins, the School City of Whiting has lost over $3 million due to property tax caps since 2018, and has seen decreased enrollment. Because of these two factors, it has become a challenge for the school district to financially support its current programming and staff.

In addition, Scroggins said other school districts in Lake and Porter counties have been offering starting salaries between $53,000 to $56,000, making it harder for Whiting schools to compete with them.

“Without the referendum, we will have to make cuts to our staff and our instructional, counseling and extracurricular programs,” Scroggins said in an email.

The School City of Whiting has a tax calculator for residents to see the estimated impact of the proposed operating referendum.

