Winfield planning board gives nod to rezone new Taft Middle School
urgent

083020-taftstock_1

Taft Middle School in Crown Point, seen last year, would be replaced by a new facility in Winfield pending town council approval.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

WINFIELD — Dirt could soon begin moving on the future site of a new Robert A. Taft Middle School — so long as the Winfield Town Council certifies a recommendation made by the plan commission Thursday. 

During a special meeting Thursday, the Winfield Plan Commission, in a 6-0 vote, sent a favorable recommendation to the council to rezone the 98.25-parcel the new school would occupy at 12408 Gibson St.

Commission Vice President Mark Nelson was absent, but he had previously abstained from voting on the matter since he works for the Crown Point Community School Corp. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The vote comes after plans for the school were deferred twice by the commission — once for further engineering review, and again after the school district and town couldn't reach an agreement on financial commitments for the project. 

The tone of Thursday's 18-minute meeting was less tense than the commission's July 22 meeting. 

Before the matter was put to a vote, commission Member Gerald Stiener, who also is town council president, laid out the new terms of a development agreement between both parties. 

Previously, the town asked the school district to commit $3 million toward road improvements, as well as fund a roughly $1.4 million regional lift station for the project. 

As presented Thursday, Stiener said the school district would commit $3.65 million toward a lift station, which is used to move wastewater, and road improvements for the project. 

"When we got to the bottom line, we felt there was some level of risk, but not anything that would stop us from moving forward," Stiener said. "So we asked the school to basically pay us $3,650,000 for the design and construction of the roads and the sanitary sewer." 

It made sense, Stiener noted, when the school district said it isn't in the road-building business, "and we do that, so it made sense for us to take it over."

Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar later noted the school corporation also is responsible for completing road improvements to its frontage. 

Bellar added the district also will have to pay the town back if any easements or right of way are needed to complete the improvement projects.

"We don't know at this point if that's even going to be needed," Bellar told The Times. 

Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill said he was thrilled, excited and appreciative following the favorable recommendation. 

"It's a great opportunity for both Crown Point schools and also the town of Winfield and our community," he said.

If approved by the council Tuesday, Terrill said the school district plans to keep its timeline to open the new Taft in 2023 and hopes to move dirt on the site as soon as Wednesday. 

"We'll be there and start getting after it real quick," Terrill said. 

The school district announced plans to build the new, $77.35 million Taft Middle School in February, which is a part of expansion projects planned by the school district that could cost as much as $214.5 million.

The new school sits on land about four times larger than the middle school’s current location at 1000 S. Main St., which is 25 acres, according to Lake County's geographic information system.

The new school will serve 1,400 students, about 300 more than the current Taft serves, Terrill said previously. 

The council is set to consider the rezoning during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

