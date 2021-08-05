Winfield planning board gives nod to rezone new Taft Middle School

As presented Thursday, Stiener said the school district would commit $3.65 million toward a lift station, which is used to move wastewater, and road improvements for the project.

"When we got to the bottom line, we felt there was some level of risk, but not anything that would stop us from moving forward," Stiener said. "So we asked the school to basically pay us $3,650,000 for the design and construction of the roads and the sanitary sewer."

It made sense, Stiener noted, when the school district said it isn't in the road-building business, "and we do that, so it made sense for us to take it over."

Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar later noted the school corporation also is responsible for completing road improvements to its frontage.

Bellar added the district also will have to pay the town back if any easements or right of way are needed to complete the improvement projects.

"We don't know at this point if that's even going to be needed," Bellar told The Times.

Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill said he was thrilled, excited and appreciative following the favorable recommendation.