GARY — Hispanic culture was on full display at Indiana University Northwest on Monday as the world-renowned Ballet Hispánico visited the university.

Ballet Hispánico, based in New York City, is the country's largest Hispanic cultural organization and has performed across the country and internationally, including in Norway, Canada and at the White House. The group visited the university's Gary campus ahead of a visit to Indiana University Bloomington on March 3.

The festivities in Gary kicked off at 10:30 a.m. in the school's Arts and Sciences building. There, Lyvan Verdecia, a dancer with Ballet Hispánico, led a group of IUN students and staff, as well as students visiting from other institutions such as Indiana University South Bend and Whiting High School, in a dance workshop.

During that workshop, Verdecia taught the group a series of dance moves, such as salsa, merengue and cha-cha-cha.

Verdecia said the crowd was "amazing." He was really pleased with how engaged they were.

"The teacher just told me some of the boys usually don't dance, and the fact that they were at least moving their bodies was amazing," he said. "I had an amazing experience."

Verdecia flew in from Miami on Sunday night. Monday's was the first workshop in a multi-leg trip.

"I still have like five more, and starting like this is a blessing," he said.

For Verdecia, the work is personal.

"When I joined Ballet Hispánico, I didn't speak any English, only Spanish," he said. "To have the opportunity to work with them, have that community, seeing familiar faces, meeting people that are bilingual — it really taught me to break the ice and don't be shy, don't be embarrassed about my language."

Verdecia hopes that by doing these workshops, he can spread some of these lessons to others in the community.

"This is what Ballet Hispánico is about," he said. "Opening doors and going into the heart of the community and transmit to everyone that everyone has a voice."

Verdecia was born in Cuba and moved to the U.S. as a 20-year-old. He's proud that his work allows him to spread his own Hispanic culture.

"Me coming from a little town in Cuba and coming to New York to see different places is amazing," he said. "Being able to see them dancing salsa from Cuba, from Puerto Rico is just a pleasure."

And the workshop resonated with many in the crowd.

"It was awesome," Isabella Del Real, a junior studying social work at IUN, said after the workshop. "Better than I could've imagined."

Del Real, who grew up in Chicago before moving to Portage, is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent. She said this made the event particularly special to her.

"I grew up around Hispanic culture," she said. "All the parties, it's just people of color, people that look like me. And I've never seen people of quite literally every background, and even all different ages, participating in something that I grew up in. It's very beautiful to see."

After the workshop, the university and dance troupe held a watch party, in which attendees viewed a recorded Ballet Hispánico performance before dancers led the group in a discussion and Q&A. After that, Ballet Hispánico led a discussion about the interconnections of art, social justice and Hispanic culture.

"The mission and vision has always been to spread Latinx, Hispanic narratives and culture with as many people as possible," Tamia Santana, chief engagement and inclusion officer at Ballet Hispánico, said. "So when the company travels and they touch down, we really try and engage with the community and students."

Santana noted that in New York City, where Ballet Hispánico is based, 40.1% of all children identify as Latinx.

"The Hispanic ethnicity is the fastest-growing ethnic demographic in the country," she said. "So it's really important that we bring that into cultural conversations, and it's really important that we bring that into education."

Santana said that today's political and social climate make it an important time for diversity and cultural ethnicity. As an example, she noted the ongoing debate in Florida in which conservatives have pushed back against a newly proposed advanced placement course on Black history.

"We are here to celebrate Latinx, Hispanic culture," she said, "because Latinx, Hispanic Culture is American culture."