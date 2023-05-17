VALPARAISO – For the 33rd year in a row, the Science Olympiad team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School is heading to the national finals, competing against teams from across the United States and Japan.

Coach Richard Bender hopes his young scientists finish in the top 10. On average, he guessed, the team places around eighth or ninth in the national finals. In 1993 and 1996, the team placed first. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the team consistently placed in the top 10 just about every year.

“We have a lot of younger kids” this year, he said, with only two freshmen. Usually, there are about five.

“They’re very calm. They’re prepared. They’re not nervous,” he said. Nor are they overconfident.

Charlie Rowe, a sixth-grader, is one of the youngest mental athletes heading to Wichita State University for Saturday’s competition. “I’m feeling pretty confident, but I don’t know how to feel because it’s my first time,” he said.

Rowe’s team won the state title — a frequent occurrence for TJMS — to advance to nationals.

With the chartered motorcoach leaving at 5 a.m. Thursday, Rowe said he was planning to stay up all night so he could sleep on the bus. It’s a 12-hour ride to Wichita State University.

He’s competing in experimental design, codebusters and meteorology. One of his experimental design contests was to design a pendulum to see what elements of the design affect how long a pendulum swings. Mostly, it’s the length of the string, he said.

Micah Cram, a fellow sixth-grader, said he is “excited and nervous at the same time.”

Nora Duncan, a seventh-grader, watched as Bender examined the materials she packed for the competition. “These binders have to be the right size,” Bender said, and the pencils have to be sharpened and calculators ready to go he said, to meet the strict rules.

One glitch has already been straightened out. One student was scheduled to be in two places at the same time. Being able to do so is science fiction, not science fact, so one event was rescheduled.

Sophie Norrod, an eighth-grader, is competing in the agriculture and solar power competitions. She used colored filters on lights to grow corn plants. The blue light produced better leaves, she said, but the red filter worked the best for the kernels.

“I’m excited. I feel really prepared,” she said.

Mia Green and Caroline Dyer, both eighth-graders, are competing in the road scholar competition. “For this event, mostly we had to learn to read maps,” Dyer said. The students will measure distances on the maps and determine real-life distances and travel times.

Green is also in the catch the wave competition. That’s not surfing; it deals with electromagnetic, sound and other types of waves. “It’s a lot of physics, too,” she said.

“I’m a little nervous, because it’s hard not to be,” Dyer said.

Science Olympiad students at TJMS practice from November through May, probably the longest-term commitment of any extracurricular activity, Bender said. For most of that time, practice is five days a week — after school Monday through Thursday and some time on Saturdays. Since winning the state title, students have practiced two days a week plus Saturdays.

“It covers all sciences,” Bender said, plus writing and music.

