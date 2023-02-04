GARY — From forensics to forestry to flight, young people put on goggles and lab coats and went to work, playing scientific detectives, pilots and catapult operators.

Twenty teams of middle and high school students from 16 schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, plus surrounding communities, demonstrated their science and engineering know-how Saturday at the 2023 Indiana Science Olympiad regional tournament at Indiana University Northwest.

Students from 10 middle schools and six high schools flexed their academic muscle in dozens of science and engineering events, such as designing robots, building vehicles, performing chemistry experiments and breaking codes. Some participants traveled back to medieval times and built a trebuchet, a catapult-type device used against castle walls.

Tournament director Harold Olivey, biology chairman at IUN, said Gary is one of three regional tourney sites. The others are Goshen College and the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.

This is IUN’s 22nd year for hosting the competition. “It gets students excited about STEM," Olivey said. "This is how we encourage students to pursue careers in technical fields to keep Indiana moving for the future.”

Ivey said some of his college students got their start at the Science Olympiad.

Wesley Moye, 13, and Adam Warren, 12, students at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Valparaiso, entered their airplane for flight inside IUN’s Savannah Center gym. They were judged on how long and how well their balsa-wood plane stayed airborne.

“The challenge,” Warren said, “is trying to handle the plane without it breaking.”

“Balsa is very fragile,” Moye explained.

The duo’s plane enjoyed a long flight, despite going in circles — a maneuver they said keeps the plane in the air longer.

The top six middle schools and the top three high school teams will advance to the state competition March 11 at Purdue University Northwest’s Hammond campus. From there, the top teams will advance to the national tournament May 19 and 20 at Wichita State University.

Moye and Warren won state last year and placed at nationals. The boys, who enjoy science, were entered in other contests at the regional, where students competed in 46 events, arranged by grade level.

Natalia Bernal, 12, and Nathan Barron, 13, also teamed on airplanes. And were in other events as well. Bernal’s first plane broke at school, she said, so she built four more.

“Seeing it fly in circles is cool,” Barron said.

“It’s fun to see your project work,” Bernal added, noting how the plane is motored by a special rubber band.

Noah Garner, 14, and Thomas Glowacki, 12, from Our Lady of Grace School in Highland entered their balsa-wood bridge. Their challenge was building a fragile structure strong enough to hold 15 kilograms, or 33 pounds. They succeeded.

“Science is fun,” Garner said, “learning about different things, like life cycles, plants and the ecosystem.”

Arianna Siegmund, 11, a sixth-grader at Westchester Intermediate School in Chesterton, entered an airplane and competed in Write It, Do It. Working with a teammate, entrants were presented a completed project. One student then wrote building instructions and the other followed those instructions to build the object.

"The key is how well you communicate so the other person can build it properly,” Siegmund said. “I like writing about things.”

Competitions also took place in IUN’s Marram Hall. Among them: “Can’t Judge a Powder," in which students examine a mysterious powder — baking soda, in this case — write their observations and respond to questions on their findings.

Supervising this program was Lin Wozniewski, an IUN professor of chemistry and physics. She is also national chairwoman for chemistry rules and forensics for Science Olympiad.

She's been doing this for nearly 30 years. “I love seeing the light bulb going on in students’ heads," she said. "I love challenging them. I love it when they say, ‘That’s why we studied that'.”