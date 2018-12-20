The Beatles sang “All You Need is Love,” and that sentiment is embodied at the Project Love Food Pantry in Cedar Lake.
And it's carried out by several donors, most notably Eenigenburg Exteriors. Though Cindy Eenigenburg, owner of the remodeling business with the motto Restoring Hope, and her compassionate team of helpers perform many charitable works during the year, but
Project Love is a particular focus.
“I fell in love with Project Love,” Eenigenburg says of the company's outreach that includes roofing several homes for Habitat for Humanity. “The way (the food pantry has) expanded its services to all of South Lake County is inspirational.”
Project Love is a ministry of Cedar Lake United Methodist Church. The food pantry began 30 years ago to assist members of the congregation. “As with most of God’s works, it began small and humble,” explains Pastor Ken Puent. “The volunteers who organized the pantry quickly realized that the need went far beyond our own members. Today, the pantry provides food to 250 families per month. The families vary in size, but we know the amount of people being fed monthly is well over 1,000.”
Statistics collected by Project Love show as many as 5,000 people benefit every quarter from the food dispersed by the pantry.
Pretty impressive for a church with 120 members. “We also have volunteers from outside of our congregation,” Puent says. “Some of those are people we previously helped who feel the need to pay it forward. Others just want to do God’s work and chose us.”
Puent explains that the volunteers help pick up donations from the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, among other locations. “The process begins every Monday morning,” he says. “We gather donations from several locations and bring them to our building. Then we work on creating distribution collections until Wednesday morning.” The pantry is open to those in need from 9-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday.
According to Puent, the typical recipients “are people who are seasonal layoffs, on disability and not yet receiving financial help from the government or who are dealing with serious medical issues that drain their finances.”
The pantry's current in a two-bedroom house constructed more than 60 years ago and not intended to accommodate the type of traffic it gets. So, the church has decided to build a new facility directly behind it. “The new facility will provide for a food pantry and will include an Opportunity Center,” says Puent. “The idea of the center is to provide opportunities to learn about additional assistance and jobs available, hopefully some skills training. Our proposed facility is estimated to cost approximately $250,000.”
Project Love has received lots of love in the form of sponsorship for the new building from Eenigenburg Exteriors as well as Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning, Phillippe Builders, and Plum Valley Landscaping. “Our costs have been greatly reduced thanks to a number of generous contractor donations, like Eenigenburg Exteriors.” Those gracious donations reduced the amount needed to $170,000 from $250,000.
“As of today, we have $158,000 in hand,” Puent says. “We are still collecting funds. We are offering commemorative bricks that will be part of our landscape in exchange for donations.”
“I am a member of the board of directors for Project Love,” says Eenigenburg. “We are working with many businesses and organizations to make the new building a reality.”