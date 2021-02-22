Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

That total included 47,076 in Lake County, up 110 from the Saturday; 9,716 in LaPorte County, up 25; 3,126 in Jasper County, up five; and 964 in Newton County, unchanged.

The Porter County Health Department reported 16,028 cases in the county.

Indiana saw 824 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall count to 656,358. New cases were reported on Monday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,216 cases, up three from Sunday, and 33,897 tested. Lansing had 2,955 cases, down one, and 27,324 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Through Sunday, 440,028 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 893,246 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at ISDH's website.

There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.