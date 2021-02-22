Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

Eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Lake County, according to statistics provided by the state and local health departments.
Those deaths reflect a change from Saturday's totals provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
County-by-county case and death totals and positivity rates reflect changes between Saturday and Monday because those statistics were not available Sunday due to technical issues, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
State health officials reported 35 new COVID-19 fatalities Monday, bringing the state total to 11,982. New deaths were reported between March 16, 2020 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Officials listed 425 deaths statewide as probable, unchanged from Sunday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
A total of 1,385 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
That total included 866 in Lake County, 252 in Porter County, 194 in LaPorte County, 42 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County.
Between Saturday and Monday, an additional 140 people in Lake, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties were reported infected with COVID-19, while an additional 19 tested positive in Porter County between Sunday and Monday. The total number of positive tests in the five-county Northwest Indiana Region is 77,910.
That total included 47,076 in Lake County, up 110 from the Saturday; 9,716 in LaPorte County, up 25; 3,126 in Jasper County, up five; and 964 in Newton County, unchanged.
The Porter County Health Department reported 16,028 cases in the county.
Indiana saw 824 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall count to 656,358. New cases were reported on Monday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,216 cases, up three from Sunday, and 33,897 tested. Lansing had 2,955 cases, down one, and 27,324 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Through Sunday, 440,028 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 893,246 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at ISDH's website.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.