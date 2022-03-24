Elderly bowler still has plenty of game left

HAMMOND — Evelyn Ostrom first joined a bowling league in 1966 at age 34.

Fast forward 56 years later to the present and Ostrom, who is soon approaching the lane that says 90, still has plenty of game.

"I was a good bowler ... The older you get, it gets harder," Ostrom said.

Ostrom broke her ankle, by slipping on ice in 1987, and she said the injury did affect her bowling game but she persevered.

"She amazes me," said Judy Maruszczak, league secretary.

Judi Donovan, president of the league, said Ostrom has continued to be an inspiration for the team.

"She's been not only a good friend, but a good bowler and the anchor of our league," Donovan said.

Ostrom, who lists 124 as her bowling league average these days, demonstrates she still has what it takes.

When it's her turn to bowl, Ostrom throws her bowling ball right down the middle and makes two strikes in a row on a recent Tuesday at Olympia Lanes in Hammond.

The cheers from her fellow Tuesday AM Koffee Klatch league players are resounding.

Ostrom started her bowling career at Stardust in Hammond mainly because they offered free child care.

"It was like a playroom," Ostrom said of the room used for babysitting.

She has been with the Olympia Lanes league since 1987, starting out with a team called the Purple Angels because they all bowled with purple bowling balls.

Ostrom said what she loves about bowling, besides the exercise, is the camaraderie with her group of friends.

"It's coming in and talking with women and just having fun and having sweets," Ostrom said.

Since league play ends at the end of March, her team honored her — ahead of her June 22 birthday — with a special birthday cake, flowers and a bowling pin with her name and birth date ascribed.

As a final tribute, her team and those in the bowling alley gathered around her to sing happy birthday.

"Thank you. Thank you," Ostrom said with happy tears forming in her eyes.

Ostrom was born on June 22, 1932 in Hegewisch, Illinois, and said she was always active even as a young girl.

She remembers doing gymnastics and taking part in plays at a neighborhood park.

Ostrom even met her future husband, Carl Ostrom, at the park.

"We met riding bikes in the park," Ostrom recalls.

She married her husband in 1951, moved to Hammond and they had their first child, Kathy, in 1952.

The couple had two more children, Susan and Carl Jr.

Ostrom said she has always worked, her entire lifetime, and only retired three years ago on her birthday from the family-owned business.

Some of her early jobs included weeding in the onion fields in Lansing, putting together boxes at a box factory in South Chicago and working at R.R. Donnelley, which printed phone books.

Ostrom and her late husband operated a family-owned businesses that began as a small auto repair shop and full-service gas station.

In later years, the family-owned business evolved to include a liquor store and U-Haul dealership.

In her spare time, Ostrom said she enjoys crocheting and knitting and gardening.

"I love to look for hummingbirds," Ostrom said.

She also enjoys going to the local casino and drives there herself after recently purchasing a new Volkswagen SUV.

Ostrom, who has four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, also enjoys travelling with future trips planned to visit family in Texas.

Plans for her real birthday on June 22 are still up in the air but will likely include dinner out with family.

"I don't know where we will be going," Ostrom said.

League play starts up again in late August, and bowling will again be part of Ostrom's schedule.

"God willing I'll be back," Ostrom said.

