Election board certifies Porter County results

VALPARAISO — Porter County did such a good job of promoting the use of its vote centers that 31 people who don’t live in the county demanded to vote there.

Union Township Trustee George Topoll said mailing-address issues on the county’s fringes might have people confused about which county they live in.

“It could be that they were just trying to see what they could get away with,” County Clerk Jessica Bailey told the county Election Board.

Election officials were very clear to say that the vote centers, used for the first time this year, are for Porter County residents only. Vote centers allow a county’s residents to vote at any polling place in that county.

“It feels like there was a higher level of anxiety with this election,” board member Ethan Lowe said. He commended election administrators for their efforts.

“We really appreciate the poll workers,” Bailey said. They really busted their butts. I thought it was wonderful.”

Poll workers had plenty of issues to sort out on Election Day, including someone who was erroneously listed as deceased, one who signed in but his ballot was either lost or destroyed while he was waiting to vote, and two who swore they didn’t vote absentee, not realizing that voting early is technically considered voting absentee.

After all the provisional ballots were sorted out, either rejected or counted according to unanimous decisions by the bipartisan board, the election results were certified.

There were 34,139 straight-party ballots — 18,933 Republican, 15,027 Democrat and 179 Libertarian — for 58% of the 58,844 total votes.

Voter turnout was 45.3%, compared with 53% four years ago.

The board talked about acquiring more machines for voters to use, but that would require a larger secure storage room.

It also held two hearings for delinquent campaign finance reports.

Topoll, who heads the South County Republicans, said his treasurer attempted to file on time but didn’t realize that filing the report required hitting the Submit button. “We made reasonable effort to comply with the law,” he said. As soon as he learned it was late, he took the report to the Elections and Registration Office.

The report was five days late. At $50 a day, the fine would be $250 unless the board unanimously waived all or part of the fine.

“They have come. They understand that technology is not their friend,” Bailey said.

Lowe said he appreciated the effort to a file on time but was concerned about setting a precedent: “We’ve tried to make this cleaner than it was before.”

The fine was reduced to $50.

Leigh Skocupskas, treasurer for the Friends of Porter County Parents for Freedom Political Action Committee, which faced a maximum $1,000 fine, said that’s far more than the meager amount in the account. “We never spent any money,” she said. The parents group just created the PAC in case they decided to get into politics.

“I don’t know where we’re going with this. We haven’t met since spring,” she said. “I just see the monthly service charge ticking away” in the checking account.

The board agree to waive the fine if the committee is closed before Dec. 9, including filing a final report.