The state is soliciting offers from potential owner-operators of proposed electric vehicle fast-charging stations as it continues planning a network intended to include at least 44 stations around the state.

The Indiana Department of Transportation issued the notice of funding opportunity, or NOFO, last week. The state intends to partner with private entities on creating a network as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. Indiana is slated to receive nearly $100 million through the program, created as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Indiana has designated 86 candidate sites for EV charging stations along its federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. The AFCs include interstate highways and U.S. 31. The NOFO provides the opportunity for potential owner-operators to submit applications for NEVI funds to build EV charging stations at designated sites, which include nine sites in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

“Indiana plans to invest in at least 44 Level 3 DC-Fast Charge EV charging stations to fully build out the state’s identified AFCs,” the state transportation agency said in announcing the funding opportunity. “INDOT will use a qualifications-based selection process to ensure reliability, equity and sustainability in the projects.”

Additional NOFOs may be released in the future to ensure full build out and to add stations along pending AFCs.

The 86 candidate sites along Indiana’s AFCs are located every 50 miles, less than one mile from an interchange.

“Sites were selected through a multi-step process that considered many factors,” INDOT said, “including existing infrastructure, geospatial constraints and public engagement.”

Funding from the NEVI program will cover 80% of the installation of EV charging stations and up to five years of operations and maintenance. The remaining 20% of costs would be funded by site owner-operators.

INDOT anticipates selection of owner-operators by early 2024 with installation of initial charging stations to begin in 2025.

The federal NEVI program has the goal of deploying a national network of at least 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 to reduce motorists’ range anxiety and encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles. The program is authorized at nearly $5 billion nationally over next five years.

The NOFO and more information about INDOT’s EV infrastructure program are available on INDOT’s website at in.gov/indot.

