Electric vehicle taxi service rolling out in Valparaiso

A new on-demand electric taxi service will ferry Valparaiso University students to and fro.

Two Valparaiso University alumni, Leanna Hall and Robert Gorincen, have brought EV RYDE to the campus "to provide safe, predictable and sustainable inner-city transportation around Valparaiso."

Valparaiso University students, staff and faculty can use the EV RIDE app to schedule a ride in a Tesla Model Y.

“A challenge for today’s college students is reliable, easily accessible transportation,” Hall said. “Recent market conditions have made ridesharing or traditional taxis a costly and inconvenient option for many students. With EV RYDE, we’re offering students an efficient, affordable solution.”

EV RYDE can be used to travel anywhere in Valpo. It can be used to hail an immediate ride or schedule one in advance, such as to get to or from classes.

It's meant to provide a means of transportation that does not rely on fossil fuels. The company sees environmental sustainability as "a primary pillar."

“EV RYDE is a company that stands for more than simply transporting people from one location to another. We want to do it in the safest and most beneficial way possible for our guests and the broader community. By providing zero-emission solutions, we are doing our part to reduce our carbon footprint while ensuring students travel safely to their destination,” said Robert Gorincen, co-founder and CEO of EV RYDE.

The company also pays above-market wages to student drivers to prevent driver shortages and spikes in price. It deploys a fleet of only zero-emission vehicles.

“Sustainability is a main focus of the college of business and Valparaiso University,” said Niclas Erhardt, dean and professor of management for the College of Business at Valparaiso University. “We are pleased that a student would pursue an endeavor of this magnitude. Not only does it speak to the quality of the education that a VU student would feel confident to start a business in this industry, but also model the underlying values the university represents.”

The app is available on App Store or Google Play.

EV RYDE initially will operate between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., but plans to expand to 24 hours.