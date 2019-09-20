HAMMOND — In celebration of Grade School Band Day, elementary school band students in grades four through eight are invited to march and perform with the Bishop Noll Institute band at the Sept. 28 football game.
Elementary band students will rehearse with the band at 8:30 a.m. and then take the field with them during an exciting halftime show. Students will learn some basic marching technique and rehearse with the band for an Avengers themed halftime show called “The Band’s Game.”
Parents and students are invited to the band room after the game for pizza and soda with the BNI band. The game begins at 10 a.m. and the event concluding with a band pizza party will end around 1 p.m. There is no cost to participate but reservations are requested.
Contact band director Rocco Carioto at rcarioto@bishopnoll.org to reserve a spot for the show and lunch.