Elevate Ventures has named the winners of its spring pitch competitions, including a Merrillville-based firm.

The venture capital firm, which is backed by the Indiana Department of Commerce, awarded $640,000 in investments to 14 Indiana-based startups that won its 2023 Elevate Nexus spring pitch competitions. Each company landed between $20,000 and $80,000 to ramp up operations.

"The ingenuity and new ideas being pursued across Indiana never cease to amaze me. Elevate Ventures is excited to invest in this class of pitch competition winners and support the growth of their companies," said Jacob Schpok, a Partner at Elevate Ventures who served as a pitch competition judge.

Elevate Ventures got 57 applicants and narrowed that down to 38 companies that were allowed to pitch.

MPB Essential Technology, a Merrillville-based business-to-business technology and manufacturing company, landed an $80,000 seed investment. Founder and CEO Michelle Pearson started the company, which is associated with Purdue University Northwest and Score 310.

“MPB Essential Technology recognizes this award will move us closer to our goal of bringing our God-given vision to production. We are thankful to Elevate for all the continuous educational opportunities and resources they provide. This award also gives MPB encouragement to know that Elevate believes in our product and will lead to other interest," Pearson said.

Rides2U, a rideshare company from South Bend that focuses on college communities, also landed an $80,000 seed investment.

Other Northwest Indiana winners included the medical technology company GemVix, of Warsaw, the Fort Wayne-based postpartum health company neli, inc. and South Bend-based Speak2Day, a business-to-business English education company. All received $20,000 in pre-seed funding.

“We entered the pitch competition to hone our presentation skills and were blown away by the warm welcome and support we received from Elevate. Winning this pitch competition is a massive vote of confidence in our mission of creating a world where postpartum health is viewed as an integral part of overall health and wellness, and where women receive the care and support they need to thrive. This funding will enable us to launch sooner than originally planned," said Katie O'Muireagain, co-founder and chief operating officer of neli, inc.