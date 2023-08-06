Ella Jayms, a women’s boutique in downtown Valparaiso, aims to provide shopping magic and hopes to eventually open more locations in the Northwest Indiana and Indianapolis markets.

It's also looking to launch a style and decor consulting service.

Sami Ma founded the woman-owed lifestyle boutique at 260 Franklin St. in Valparaiso. She launched the business online in 2016 and then opened the brick-and-mortar store in downtown Valpo in 2020.

"I was still working full-time. I had this concept I wanted to get started but wasn't in a financial position to leave my full-time job. So it started as a side hustle," she said. "I come from a family of entrepreneurs and wanted to open something of my own."

It's named in part after her mother and grandmother, who share the first name Ella. The shop has a community mission, Ma said.

"I've always fallen back on the quote that if you're not in business to inspire you shouldn't be in business at all," she said. "I want to use the privilege to help others in the community and be supportive of other business owners and nonprofits. We're done that from the get-go."

She always dreamed of opening a boutique.

"It fits right in with the downtown," she said. "I love shopping at smaller specialty boutiques. It's more magic shopping at those stores versus a big box store."

Ella Jayms offers women's clothing, jewelry and footwear. It offers hard-to-find items.

"We had this summer dress that came in multiple colors we sold so many times in that first year," she said. "It's very flattering for all body shapes. The brand doesn't even design it anymore but I'll always keep it in my personal collection. It's a such a great seller and signifies that era."

The business really took off when Ma left her job to focus on it full-time in 2019. She had been living in the Indianapolis area and returned home to Valparaiso to launch the brick-and-mortar store.

"Moving back home to Valparaiso was the best decision," she said. "I grew up here and have community support here, even opening in the middle of a pandemic. I had a ton of support from my husband and family and just had to make that leap of faith. It's amazing how much it's grown."

Ella Jayms ended up opening its store during the height of the pandemic.

"I was on a buying trip in LA the first week of March and there was talk of COVID and we were wondering if it was serious or whatever," she said. "When we got back to Valpo, the entire world was shut down. But I was able to stay positive and not be overly stressed about it. Everyone was collectively going through the same thing. It was so unprecedented we couldn't predict what was happening from one day to the next."

Ella Jayms caters to customers of different lifestyles, including high-level professionals and stay-at-home moms. It carries brands like Heartloom, Cleobella, FRNCH, Unpublished, Lucy Paris and LA Made.

"We carry some great lines from great vendors," she said. "We look at how unique the item is and the quality of it and if it's worth our customers' investment. We look for unique brands that are small businesses, woman-owned and have a give-back mission like we do. We look for brands that align with us. It's an honor to carry their products."

She looks for more classic and timeless articles of clothing.

"We're never overly trendy," she said. "We want pieces that can be worn for years to come."

The boutique aims to appeal to a variety of demographics, catering to women from their 20s to their 60s.

"We've curated something for multiple generations of women, where mom and grandmother can come in and shop together and both leave with something they love," she said.

In the long term, the business would like to expand to more locations, potentially in North Indianapolis, Zionsville, Carmel or Fishers and another somewhere else in Northwest Indiana like Crown Point or Munster.

It plans to launch a more focused personal styling and closet organization service this fall.

"People are impressed with how we designed our store and often ask if we can organize their closet," she said. "It's going to be a consultation-based service based on the space or special event. We can help with personal style and curate classic pieces for personal styles. For the last few years fashion and styling have been a big part of the business and this is an extension of that."

For more information, visit www.ellajayms.com.