This is the story, la la, la la, Elmo's story.

Elmo, the furry friend of kids everywhere, will make an appearance at Lakeshore Public Media's Learn with Lakeshore event at Bellaboo’s Play & Discovery Center at 2800 Colorado St. in Lake Station.

The free family-friendly event will take place between 3 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

The Merrillville-based affiliate of PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio will offer interactive early learning and childhood development experiences at the public event. People can meet Elmo and visit PNC's Mobile Learning Adventure, an educational exhibit encouraging early learning, such as by encouraging kids to imagine future careers.

PNC has long supported PBS stations nationwide. Its PNC Grow Up Great program aims to instill a lifelong love of learning in kids under the age of 5.

“PNC is thrilled to welcome Costume Character Elmo and bring the Mobile Learning Adventure to northwest Indiana,” said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president for northern Indiana. “Our focus on providing support and resources for early learning is designed to enrich the lives of our littlest learners and prepare them for success in school and life. These experiences allow families and caregivers to discover the importance of early education, while having fun.”

Other nonprofits like United Way NWI, the Big Shoulders Fund, NWI Community Action and Tobacco Free Lake County will take part in the event.

“Lakeshore Public Media is committed to serving all members of our community, and that extends beyond just the programming we broadcast,” said Carl Kurek, Lakeshore Public Media’s vice president of Development. “It’s important for our community to know that we offer numerous additional resources, and with this event that includes opportunities like fun, hands-on learning to support childhood development. This is all in an effort to advance our mission to promote life-long learning in the region.”

Several nonprofits will host booths at Learn with Lakeshore, providing resources and giveaways for attendees, including the United Way NWI, the Big Shoulders Fund, NWI Community Action, Tobacco Free Lake County and others.