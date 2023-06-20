Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elvis Costello will perform at The Venue at Hammond Horseshoe Casino Friday.

The two-time Grammy winner will perform with his band The Imposters at 8 p.m. Friday at 777 Casino Center in Hammond.

The singer-songwriter is known for being literate and lyrical in the tradition of Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, often deploying clever wordplay and a wide vocabulary in his songs. His work has received a significant amount of critical acclaim – Rolling Stone Magazine for instance named him one of the Top 100 Artists of All Time and his first three albums among the Top 500 Albums of All Time.

First emerging on the scene in the late 1970s, Costello has composed melodic songs in a number of genres. The London native known for his geeky, bespectacled look is most closely associated with new wave, punk rock and power pop.

His debut album "My Aim is True" earned him acclaim in both the United Kingdom and the United States. It won him a cult following with hits like "Alison," "Watching the Detectives," "(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes," "Less Than Zero" and "Radio Radio."

His follow-up album "Armed Forces" charted on the Top 10. He continued to receive critical acclaim as his sound evolved on "Get Happy!!," "Trust," "Punch the Clock" and "Goodbye Cruel World." He scored hits with songs like "Everyday I Write the Book," "Shipbuilding" and "What's So Funny About Peace, Love and Understanding."

Over the course of his lengthy career, he's worked with many artists like Paul McCartney, The Specials, The Pogues and the Danish Royal Opera.

Fellow English musician Nick Lowe, who produced Costello's "My Aim is True" and wrote the original version of "What's So Funny About Peace Love and Understanding," will open. He's also produced The Damned, The Pretenders and other acts. He went on to release music of his own like the albums "The Impossible Bird and "Dig My Mood."

He's appeared in many films and television shows like "30 Rock," "Treme" and "A Colbert Christmas."

Tickets start at $59.

For more information or tickets, visit https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond/shows.