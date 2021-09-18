Embezzler who stole $400K from employer sentenced to prison

HAMMOND — A federal judge is sending to prison a Jordanian national who embezzled from his Gary employer.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 60-month sentence Friday afternoon on 60-year-old Marwan "Mike" Kawar, who pleaded guilty in July 2020 to mail fraud.
He admitted using his position as plant manager for Multi-Wall, a Gary packaging firm, to siphon more than $397,000 from its revenues into his personal financial account.
Kawar received a heavier sentence than was originally anticipated because he was caught trying to leave the country while free on bond while awaiting sentencing.
Authorities arrested him Feb. 22 at O’Hare International Airport as he was about to board a plane for an unauthorized trip to the island of Cyprus. He has been in federal detention.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Berkowitz argued in a memo to the judge earlier this year Kawar was attempting to flee justice.
She stated he concealed his Jordanian passport from the court’s probation office and violated his promise not to leave the continental United States without permission while his case was pending.
Kawar recently wrote a letter to Judge Simon denying that he was trying to escape. He stated he was only flying to Cyprus to have dental surgery that he couldn’t afford in the United States.
Nevertheless, the court declared his attempted departure was an act of obstruction of justice and a lack of acceptance of responsibility and added more than two years to Kawar’s sentence.
Kawar was born and raised in the Middle East country of Jordan. He completed high school in England and came to this country at the age of 17 and has been staying on a green card as a permanent resident.
He received a degree in mechanical engineering in California. Kawar wrote in his letter to the court that he helped turn troubled businesses into profitable enterprises.
He said he became desperate for money when his ex-wife became seriously ill and her medical bills overwhelmed him.
Court papers state Kawar worked at Gary’s Multi-Wall for seven years, rising to the position as its procurement administrator.
He used his inside knowledge of the business to create phony purchase orders that diverted his employer’s money to a sham company Kawar created.
Kawar confessed his fraud to private investigators working for his Gary employer.
A federal grand jury indicted Kawar early last year. He pleaded guilty July 29, 2020 to a mail fraud count. Kawar may face deportation as well.