Embezzler who stole $400K from employer sentenced to prison

HAMMOND — A federal judge is sending to prison a Jordanian national who embezzled from his Gary employer.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 60-month sentence Friday afternoon on 60-year-old Marwan "Mike" Kawar, who pleaded guilty in July 2020 to mail fraud.

He admitted using his position as plant manager for Multi-Wall, a Gary packaging firm, to siphon more than $397,000 from its revenues into his personal financial account.

Kawar received a heavier sentence than was originally anticipated because he was caught trying to leave the country while free on bond while awaiting sentencing.

Authorities arrested him Feb. 22 at O’Hare International Airport as he was about to board a plane for an unauthorized trip to the island of Cyprus. He has been in federal detention.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Berkowitz argued in a memo to the judge earlier this year Kawar was attempting to flee justice.

She stated he concealed his Jordanian passport from the court’s probation office and violated his promise not to leave the continental United States without permission while his case was pending.