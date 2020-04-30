Embracing the journey: A hospice volunteer's story

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Debbie Richards has an inspiring love for serving.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Richards is “grateful and proud” for the opportunity to volunteer at Hospice of the Calumet Area’s William J. Riley Memorial Residence.

Richards was introduced to WJR nearly a decade ago when her husband Tom spent his last days there after battling a difficult bout with pancreatic cancer.

“I am grateful for the Riley Residence because I was taking my daughter back and forth to school and things became overwhelming,” Richards said. “Tom received beautiful care and I was so appreciative of the compassion our entire family received. I just knew I wanted to be part of Hospice of the Calumet Area.”

Richards has been volunteering since 2014,believes the opportunity has been a blessing and is compelled to help educate others about hospice services and the benefits for patients and their families.

“I wish everyone knew how wonderful hospice services are because there is still a huge misconception about it,” Richards said. “So many people think it is only for the last days, but nothing could be further from the truth. We need to continue to educate people, one family at a time, about the benefits and making the decision sooner.”