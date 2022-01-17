Emmy winning broadcaster urges Valpo to become social activists

VALPARAISO — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was an extraordinary man who lived during an extraordinary time, Ed Gordon told the Valparaiso University community Monday.
“You know, that entire generation was extraordinary," he said. "I think about the idea when they said they’d rather die on their feet than live on their hands.”
He urged people today to pick up where King left off and fight for social justice for all people.
“I would be disingenuous if I didn’t say that the ideals that Dr. King pushed for are not the core of this nation,” he said.
“We are in an ugly and contentious time,” Gordon, an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, said at the Chapel of the Resurrection. “We are in a time of division that in my lifetime I can’t even remember. That is insane.”
The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol shouldn’t be whitewashed, he said. “It was not simply people coming to voice disapproval. That was an attempted overthrow of an election. Is that what we want to believe America is becoming?”
“Ask yourself if you live in a nation that believes what Dr. King talked about,” he said.
“That great dream that treats us all as equal is still a dream,” Gordon said.
It’s time for that dream to be realized, he said.
“There are those who want to take us back to the days when the dream was, quite frankly, a nightmare for many in this country,” Gordon said.
He gave examples. The NFL donates millions to black causes, but that’s a drop in the bucket for the teams’ owners, he said. The league has just one black coach, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin.
Corporations air commercials telling they support King’s cause, but there are fewer black CEOs now than a decade ago, he added.
Then there are politicians who voice support for King’s causes but refuse to pass voting rights legislation. Remember the Memphis Bloody Sunday march was about voting rights, Gordon said.
Other efforts dealt with income inequality and inadequate access to good housing, among others.
“These fights have been going on for decades,” he said. “Dr. King has been gone now for 54 years, longer than most in this room have been alive.”
“Are we really willing to live King’s dream beyond the celebration of the day? I would sadly say no, we are not,” he said.
“Think about finding something that you are actually willing to die for,” Gordon said. “That’s what they did in that generation.”
“We cannot just sit. You must wake up and react,” he told the crowd. “You need to decide what you need to do to make things better,” including registering people to vote.
“Not everyone is an activist, but everyone has something to give,” he said, even if it’s just getting out others’ way so they can do what’s needed.
“We are on the precipice of change, and it isn’t necessarily positive change,” Gordon said. “When it gets ugly, eventually it gets ugly for all.”
He cited the Columbine High School massacre in 1999 as when Americans became aware of school violence. But that’s just when it reached the suburbs, he said. Violence had already been happening in urban schools.
Gordon urged the audience to push for equal rights. “Try to see, as you did, if you could become bigger than yourself.”
Valparaiso University President José Padilla called on students to remember when they graduate that they are servant leaders. Don’t just understand King’s words, but make them real by putting them into practice 365 days a year, he urged.