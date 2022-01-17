Emmy winning broadcaster urges Valpo to become social activists

It’s time for that dream to be realized, he said.

“There are those who want to take us back to the days when the dream was, quite frankly, a nightmare for many in this country,” Gordon said.

He gave examples. The NFL donates millions to black causes, but that’s a drop in the bucket for the teams’ owners, he said. The league has just one black coach, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin.

Corporations air commercials telling they support King’s cause, but there are fewer black CEOs now than a decade ago, he added.

Then there are politicians who voice support for King’s causes but refuse to pass voting rights legislation. Remember the Memphis Bloody Sunday march was about voting rights, Gordon said.

Other efforts dealt with income inequality and inadequate access to good housing, among others.

“These fights have been going on for decades,” he said. “Dr. King has been gone now for 54 years, longer than most in this room have been alive.”

“Are we really willing to live King’s dream beyond the celebration of the day? I would sadly say no, we are not,” he said.