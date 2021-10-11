Enbridge donates boats to Porter County EMA

The Porter County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) received a donation of two boats from Enbridge Inc., a local energy transportation company.

Enbridge had purchased two new boats for its operations and donated its existing boats to EMA.

Agency personnel worked throughout the summer to make enhancements to the one of the two boats. These include new wiring, a new paint job with graphics and fitting the boat with rescue-related equipment.

During that same time, EMA personnel attended training on safe boat operations provided by the Indiana DNR Police. EMA Marine 2 was commissioned on Oct. 7 and is ready for action. The boat will be used for search and rescue efforts on the small lakes within Porter County as well as areas of the Kankakee River.

EMA personnel will be working throughout the winter to get the second boat ready for action by next spring.

"We are excited about our new addition and the enhanced services it will allow our agency to provide," said Lance Bella, Porter County Emergency Management Director.

"We are extremely thankful to Enbridge for the partnership we have developed over the last four years and look forward to a continued relationship as we move forward.”