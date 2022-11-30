Energy Diagnostics expands Valparaiso office to keep up with growing demand

Energy Diagnostics has expanded its Valparaiso office.

The company renovated its headquarters at 405 E. Archer Way in Valparaiso. Contractor Rhode Construction added additional space to house the company's growing workforce, tacking on 4,941 more square feet to the 7,535-square-foot building.

Energy Diagnostics also is marking 30 years in business. The company helps builders and developers design new residential projects across the Midwest and beyond, overseeing the energy rating for thousands of homes and apartments across the country.

Jerry, Karen and Jeff Thatcher founded the company in their basement at a time when green energy and building code regulations were only starting to take shape. It now has 46 employees after more than doubling its staff in the last five years.

"Watching my family grow this business from the ground up has been nothing short of inspiring," CEO Taylor Schwarzkopf said. "Sharing the experience of celebrating the newly expanded building with my parents and uncle who founded Energy Diagnostics has been a tremendous honor."

The company employs staff in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. They specialize in code compliance, HVAC design, energy modeling, air sealing, green building certification and blower door and duct testing.

The professionals work with developers, builders, architects, building inspectors, municipal building departments and HVAC companies.

The company said the expansion will allow it to "continue the mission of improving the efficiency, environmental impact, and comfort of buildings throughout the country."

"I am proud of how far our company has come in advancing the energy efficiency of buildings not only here in Northwest Indiana, but throughout the country," Schwarzkopf said. "This expanded office will enable us to continue serving the needs of our clients for years to come. We are excited to continue in our mission to improve the efficiency, environmental impact, and comfort of residential buildings."

For more information, visit energydiagnosticsinc.com.