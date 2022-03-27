Enhanced parks maintain town's crossroads status

SCHERERVILLE — This town takes its “Crossroads of the Nation” nickname serious, said Town Manager Robert Volkmann.

“This is a bedroom community, where people work throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland,” said Volkmann, town manager since 2005.

At the same time, Volkmann said, Schererville is taking steps to ensure this community of 29,002 residents is a place to raise families and promote commercial development.

Founded in 1866 as a farming community, Schererville has grown and evolved into a community bounded by the first two interstate highways, U.S. 41 and 30. While there may not be that much room left for residential development, Volkmann said, that has not deterred improvements in infrastructure, including parks and trails.

Planned improvements at Rohrman Park will create a larger, safer place for children, said Park Superintendent John Novacich. In keeping with the Americans With Disabilities Act, park improvements include sidewalks that tie into existing sidewalks near the park shelter, along with other changes that meet ADA standards.

A Community Development Block Grant of $122,390 will help cover park improvements. A new playground will cover more than 5,000 square feet at the town’s largest park.

Novacich anticipates the project to begin in the spring, with completion by late June. In addition to the removal of old park equipment and addition of age-appropriate activities, the entire playground area will have a soft rubber surface, similar to those used in other town parks, the superintendent said.

Another park enhancement is a proposed splash pad at Scherwood Park. Novacich said the town’s first such pad will include various spray features in the 70 by 60-foot area south of the main parking center.

To assist with design ideas, the Park Board enlisted input from children as part of a first-grade class project at Homan Elementary.

Novacich anticipates construction on the splash pad to begin in the spring and to be completed by summer.

Elsewhere, the town is working on the final phase of the Pennsy Greenway Northwest Trail through Schererville, with construction of Phase 4 scheduled to begin this spring. A $2.91 million grant from Indiana’s Next Level Trails Program will fund this 2.25-mile part of the trail, Novacich said.

As the park superintendent noted, “The completion of this trail through Schererville will link up a 13-mile stretch of the bi-state trail that’s part of the 3,700-mile Great American Rails to Trails system in 17 states.”

In commercial development, the town is moving ahead to transform Illiana Motor Speedway into a business park.

Working with the Lake County Economic Alliance, the town recently received requests for proposals to redevelop the property.

“We don’t want a retail center,” Volkmann stressed, citing constant calls about economc interest in Northwest Indiana and Schererville.

Volkmann said the town wants to work with developers interested in economic opportunities in the community.

“Our goal is to have a business park that accommodates professional corporate offices, medical offices, and light manufacturing-type businesses,” the town manager said. “The town’s vision is to foster a professional development that includes green space and complements the surrounding areas.”

Redeveloping the site will require extensive work, including installation of streets, a drainage system, storm and sanitary sewers, and other infrastructure. The planned timeline is to receive proposals some time in September.

In other municipal matters, the town is finishing a complete reconstruction of Fire Station 3 at Springdale Drive and Burr Street. The original station dated back to 1980, when fire crews were all volunteers paid on call. Improvements include three on-site equipment bays, Volkmann said.

In quality of life matters, Lake Hills Fire Department, located in Schererville, now provides advanced life support to residents of St. John Township, as of 2021. Lake Hills started ambulance service in 1993, and 29 years later the fire department began staffing the ambulance with two emergency medical technicians on weekdays.

In commercial developments, Portillo’s is going through the Plan Commission for approval of a 7,800-square-foot restaurant at 67th Avenue and Ind. 41.

Residentially, Volkmann continued, the Amberleigh Estates home community development on the west side of town started in 2020 and was completed last year, with 75 units built.

Since COVID-19, Volkmann noted, residents have invested more in home improvements than new building. The number of new construction permits has fallen, he said, while permits for property renovations “has gone way up.”

Looking ahead, Volkmann said Schererville has many assets, including its central location and proximity to major highways, along with quality of life.

“We have beautiful neighborhoods, we’re very safe, and we have one of the lowest tax rates in Lake County,” Volkmann said. “We have a great school system and a nice retail corridor. Everything has evolved to be right here in the community.”

