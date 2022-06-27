 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Enjoy free access to NWI.com, courtesy of Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center For Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C.

  • 0
Free Access to All Content 2022

Dear Readers,

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering FREE ACCESS to NWI.com from June 28 – July 4 for all members of our community. Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center For Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. is providing unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market.

Dr. Bethany Cataldi commented, "Just as it’s my pleasure to provide our wonderful region with needed ear, nose, throat & facial plastic surgery care, it’s my pleasure to present our communities with unlimited and free access to The Times website. I hope that you, your families, and friends will enjoy The Times news, features, and information this week as you plan and gather for the holiday weekend. I wish you all the best and a safe and healthy Fourth of July!"

Every day our team of professional reporters, photographers and columnists work to bring our community the most complete coverage. This important work is made possible through partnerships with community and business leaders like Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center For Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C..  Please take this week to explore all the website has to offer, including the latest news, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more.

People are also reading…

Thank you to Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center For Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. for making this access possible for our readers. We wish you a happy 4th of July.

Tom Schager

President

The Times Media Company

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pride parade marched on with mixed emotions in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts