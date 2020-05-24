Enjoy the outdoors close to home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After weeks of being ordered to stay at home, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. The weather is warming, summer is getting closer and we are able to venture out cautiously. A lot of people are still staying close to home with their families, and this summer will likely be one of hanging around the Region more than hanging around a touristy, crowded vacation spot.

Luckily, there’s a lot of opportunities to spend time outside in our area, whether in the woods, in an open green space, on a paved trail, aside a small fishing hole or along the impressive shoreline of the Great Lake we’re lucky to call our own.

In many places, playgrounds are still off-limits and rentals for paddle boats and kayaks might not be open yet, but as the summer progresses things will get a little closer to normal. For now, there are still so many options, from fishing to kite flying to disc golf and more.

Porter County’s four county parks have remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak allowing residents of the Region an outlet and respite during this uncertain time.