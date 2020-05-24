Enjoy the outdoors close to home

After weeks of being ordered to stay at home, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. The weather is warming, summer is getting closer and we are able to venture out cautiously. A lot of people are still staying close to home with their families, and this summer will likely be one of hanging around the Region more than hanging around a touristy, crowded vacation spot.
Luckily, there’s a lot of opportunities to spend time outside in our area, whether in the woods, in an open green space, on a paved trail, aside a small fishing hole or along the impressive shoreline of the Great Lake we’re lucky to call our own.
In many places, playgrounds are still off-limits and rentals for paddle boats and kayaks might not be open yet, but as the summer progresses things will get a little closer to normal. For now, there are still so many options, from fishing to kite flying to disc golf and more.
Porter County’s four county parks have remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak allowing residents of the Region an outlet and respite during this uncertain time.
“For our outdoor activities, we just really want to encourage people to spend time outside safely. Whether it’s in their own backyard or if it is visiting a park. Spending time outside in nature is really important for mental health, and we are really glad we can offer that during this time in our parks,” said Taylor Bundren, public relations coordinator for Porter County Parks.
“We have been open during this time, but very cautious about sanitizing. None of our rentals and facilities are open right now and we are sort of cautiously looking at a potential plan. We are looking at potentially later this month having rentals at half capacity,” said Bundren. “We’ve seen people out every day hiking and walking at our parks and are glad to provide a safe way to exercise and still be outdoors.”
Sunset Hill Farm County Park is the largest of the Porter County Parks with over 200 acres, so there’s plenty of room for social distancing. “It has a forested area for hiking and open fields if people want to jog or fly a kite,” Bundren said.
At Brincka Cross Gardens, walking is the main activity. Bundren described it as a “very calming, artistic place with a peaceful and calming atmosphere. Some people have been discovering it recently and going to walk and enjoy the gardens with plants that are blooming now. It just has a calming feel.”
Brookdale Park has a grassy walkway that leads you from a parking lot to a back pond where you can enjoy a picnic or do some catch-and-release fishing.
Bundren stresses being mindful of the safety of yourself and others upon visiting and making your time at the parks as contact-free as possible.
“We want to encourage people to follow CDC guidelines when they do visit,” Bundren said. “We want people to visit parks safely and take precautions and we’re glad we can offer these green spaces to our community.”
Emily Trisler, communications director with the Lake County Parks echoed the same sentiments of following safety precautions and the importance of spending some time outdoors.
“It’s been tricky, but everyone’s trying to get out where we can. We’ve seen more support through this than we could have expected,” said Tisler. “It’s reassuring to know that people still love their parks.”
Lake County Parks have remained open, and they’re starting to schedule some guided hikes with limited capacity taking place at Gibson Woods. Golf was closed for a little while, but is now back. Playgrounds remain closed, but there are several sites available for hiking, fishing, disc golf, foot golf and more.
Five of the Lake County parks offer fishing — Lake Etta in Gary, Oak Ridge Prairie in Griffith, Lemon Lake in Crown Point, Stoney Run in Hebron and Three Rivers County Park in Lake Station.
The disc golf course at Lemon Lake had to shut down briefly due to the heavy rains that soaked the course, but they were expected to reopen for the weekend.
Cedar Creek in St. John is now open for golfing and foot golf and the driving range is open. The miniature golf course, however, remains closed.
You’ll now find open restrooms at most of the Lake County Parks facilities.
“We’ve been taking things week to week in a lot of ways,” said Trisler. Some things are still happening, but in a modified way. “On Monday, Memorial Day, we would normally have a Memorial Day service at Stoney Run and we’ve shifted that to be a self-guided experience. The park will be open and the memorial is open and people can visit and put a flower down if they want to have that moment of remembrance.”
As park officials look ahead, the calendar will be updated as events are cancelled, postponed or confirmed. Check lakecountyparks.org.
