Entire police and fire commission resigns; mayor pledges increased diversity

CALUMET CITY — Saying the city needs to do more to diversify its public safety departments, Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones planned to ask for the resignations of the entire Board of Police and Fire Commissioners.

The three commissioners actually beat him to the punch, as Chairman William Galgan and members Mary Cox and Carmela Ziobro all have stepped down, city spokesman Sean Howard confirmed. Galgan is a former Calumet City fire chief.

"We need to make sure we get more black (police) officers, more black firemen," Jones said last week. "Our officers and (firefighters) need to be reflective of our community."

Howard said Tuesday the process is underway for filling the three positions on the police and fire commission. Under city law, the commissioners are appointed by the mayor with the consent of the city council. The board meets the first Monday of each month.

According to the most recent U.S. Census data from 2019, Calumet City is 74% black, 16% Hispanic and 10% white. Howard said of more than 130 staffers for the police and fire departments, just 10 are black.

He stressed the new administration's appreciation for the city's first responders.