Entrance fee now required at Indiana Dunes National Park

The Indiana Dunes National Park begins charging an entrance fee Thursday to generate revenue for a variety of improvements it plans to implement after attendance nearly doubled after the former national lakeshore's elevation to national park status in 2019.

Beginning March 31, payment of the fee will be requested of anyone who does not have a federal lands pass. The fee varies depending on the method used to enter the national park:

$15 per person for walk-in/bike-in/boat-in visitors, up to a maximum of $25 per family

$20 for a motorcycle

$25 for a one- to seven-day vehicle pass

$45 for an Indiana Dunes National Park annual pass

up to $100 commercial fee for a motor coach or bus

"The new fee revenue will help fund a number of parking information improvements, deferred maintenance projects and visitor services for a park that has seen its attendance increase from 1.7 million visitors to more than 3 million since its name change in February of 2019," the park said.

The fee only affects the national park and does not change the fee collected by the state for entrance into the Indiana Dunes State Park.

Holders of the following federal land passes are exempted from the fee: annual pass; senior pass; veterans, military and Gold Star family pass; fourth-grade pass; access pass (for permanent disability); and the volunteer pass.

The Indiana Dunes National Park annual pass and other federal passes are available at recreation.gov and at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. Ind. 49, Porter. Starting Thursday, passes will also be available at the Paul H. Douglas Center, 100 N. Lake St., Gary, and beginning April 8 at the park's West Beach entrance station.

Some local retailers near the park will sell some park passes. The first retailer is The Trail Stop, located in the pavilion at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk. Information will be available on the park website as other vendors are added: nps.gov/indu.

