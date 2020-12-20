Entrepreneurs raise money for women's shelter

The Collective, an entrepreneurial group of local business owners that support various nonprofits in Northwest Indiana, raised thousands of dollars for the Stepping Stone Shelter for Women at a virtual giveback event, its first since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

More than 30 local business raised $3,271.82 during multiple fundraisers and through a virtual artisan market, where a portion of all proceeds were donated to the shelter for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Michigan City. Twenty-five artisans and small business owner sold their wares at the online market, chipping in 10% of all sales.

Burn ‘Em Brewing and FLUID Coffeebar gave 100% of proceeds from specialty drinks they made to benefit the Stepping Stone shelter.

Collective members FLUID, Burn 'Em, Aster & Gray, Ella Jayms Boutique, The Crystal Lady and Unity Studio also contribute $500 worth of tangible goods they gathered at their shops.

The Collective normally hosts several artisan markets every year – typically in LaPorte County – to benefit different nonprofits in the community and switched to a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit thecollectivein.com.