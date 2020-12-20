 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Entrepreneurs raise money for women's shelter
urgent

Entrepreneurs raise money for women's shelter

{{featured_button_text}}
Entrepreneurs raise money for women's shelter

The Collective founder Mandy Krickhahn, right, makes a donation to Nanda Danitschek, the executive director of the Stepping Stone Shelter.

 Provided

The Collective, an entrepreneurial group of local business owners that support various nonprofits in Northwest Indiana, raised thousands of dollars for the Stepping Stone Shelter for Women at a virtual giveback event, its first since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

More than 30 local business raised $3,271.82 during multiple fundraisers and through a virtual artisan market, where a portion of all proceeds were donated to the shelter for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Michigan City. Twenty-five artisans and small business owner sold their wares at the online market, chipping in 10% of all sales.

Burn ‘Em Brewing and FLUID Coffeebar gave 100% of proceeds from specialty drinks they made to benefit the Stepping Stone shelter.

Collective members FLUID, Burn 'Em, Aster & Gray, Ella Jayms Boutique, The Crystal Lady and Unity Studio also contribute $500 worth of tangible goods they gathered at their shops.

The Collective normally hosts several artisan markets every year – typically in LaPorte County – to benefit different nonprofits in the community and switched to a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit thecollectivein.com.

Region stores that closed in 2020

Region stores that closed in 2020

The brick-and-mortar retail sector has been struggling because of competition with e-commerce giants like Amazon, eBay, Wayfair, Chewy and Zappos. But 2020 presented unprecedented challenges because of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions. Here's a look at stores in the Region that closed, announced they would close, filed for bankruptcy or were saved from closure in 2020:

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center
Business
urgent

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

JC Penney, which already had filed for bankruptcy and announced it was shuttering 230 stores nationwide, said it would close its Calumet City department store at 200 River Oaks Drive. The troubled retailer is shuttering 154 stores this summer and plans to announce another wave of closures in the next few weeks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Civil Air Patrol at Porter County Regional Airport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts