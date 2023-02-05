HOBART — Environmental remediation is necessary after mercury was detected on the banks of a pond in Cressmoor Estates.

The matter has halted some construction activities as a developer of the site and the city obtain more information about the matter.

Some residential construction has been done in the subdivision, which is south of 37th Avenue and east of Wisconsin Street, but City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart isn’t allowing any other impervious surfaces to be created there. That includes pouring concrete for sidewalks and the driveway of a house that’s being built on one of the lots.

That's being done "because that will generate more runoff to the pond where we know there are significant levels of mercury in the banks of the pond,” Gralik said.

The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety recently discussed the matter with Randy Hall, a developer of Cressmoor.

“That is certainly something that needs to be addressed, the remediation of the pond,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.

City officials said recommendations from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management are forthcoming. The board determined that Hall will return to the board during its April 5 session to explain what work has been done to resolve the issue.

“Hopefully compliance will be accomplished by that date if the weather allows,” Snedecor said. “If the weather just doesn’t cooperate, we’ll see where we’re at, if nothing else.”

Hall told the board he will stay in regular communication with city officials and provide updates as more information becomes available.

“Weather permitting, we’ll start the work,” he said.

In a City Council meeting after the Board of Public Works and Safety session, Cressmoor Estates residents asked about the status of the pond.

Snedecor said the council will schedule a public session to have more discussions and keep residents informed of the situation.

“We are working to try to get that resolved,” Snedecor said to residents. “There’s some efforts to try to mitigate that and what needs to be done.”