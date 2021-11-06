Environmentalists drink up advice on sustainability

MICHIGAN CITY — Environmentalists got pointers from the Michigan City Sustainability Commission during the monthly Northwest Indiana Green Drinks virtual meeting Friday.

Among the tips is to avoid referring to climate change because it’s a political issue.

“We avoid the word ‘climate’ around here like the plague,” organizer and Sustainability Commission member Nancy Moldenhauer said. “I find people jump on around here with sustainability.”

The commission is action-oriented, and its structure reflects that. Instead of committees, the commission calls them project teams. They’re also partnered with existing agencies, where possible, to hit the ground running.

The solar panel team is working with Solar United Neighbors Indiana, which is creating co-ops to encourage installation of solar panels for homes and small businesses.

“Many people prefer putting them on the roof because they don’t take up ground space,” Moldenhauer said, but Michigan City’s rules allow ground installations, too.

The latest co-op to form, the second in Northwest Indiana, is planning to choose a preferred contractor soon, probably by the end of the year, she said. Her own home is among them.