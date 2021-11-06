Environmentalists drink up advice on sustainability

MICHIGAN CITY — Environmentalists got pointers from the Michigan City Sustainability Commission during the monthly Northwest Indiana Green Drinks virtual meeting Friday.
Among the tips is to avoid referring to climate change because it’s a political issue.
“We avoid the word ‘climate’ around here like the plague,” organizer and Sustainability Commission member Nancy Moldenhauer said. “I find people jump on around here with sustainability.”
The commission is action-oriented, and its structure reflects that. Instead of committees, the commission calls them project teams. They’re also partnered with existing agencies, where possible, to hit the ground running.
The solar panel team is working with Solar United Neighbors Indiana, which is creating co-ops to encourage installation of solar panels for homes and small businesses.
“Many people prefer putting them on the roof because they don’t take up ground space,” Moldenhauer said, but Michigan City’s rules allow ground installations, too.
The latest co-op to form, the second in Northwest Indiana, is planning to choose a preferred contractor soon, probably by the end of the year, she said. Her own home is among them.
Solar energy is becoming a big player in Northwest Indiana, both with home installations and large solar fields like the one being built by Doral LLC in Starke and Pulaski counties – deemed the largest in the nation – and others planned in Porter County’s Morgan Township and near NIPSCO’s Wheatfield power plant.
“They’re going up fast and furiously,” Moldenhauer said.
Soul Power, one of the commission’s partners, is promoting training for residents who will help build these solar installations. “This is exciting because this is creating jobs in our area,” she said.
The net metering program that allows residential solar panel owners to sell excess energy back to the power grid is being phased out, but the lobbying at the General Assembly hasn’t stopped.
“It’s pretty hard to get traction on legislation when it’s not bipartisan-sponsored,” Moldenhauer said.
Working with the Indiana University Resiliency Cohort, the team is pushing for solar panels for Washington Park Zoo and the beach, Moldenhauer said.
The commission also is active in getting additional electric vehicle chargers, including near where the downtown farmers market is held.
Another project team is focused on waste reduction. Commissioner Daisy Lee said middle school students have helped with this, too, working on a project to put recycling bins in all local parks.
The students created videos for Better World Day to try to persuade the Parks and Recreation Department to agree with their plan. Superintendent Ed Shinn responded with a “you’ve convinced us” video, Lee said.
