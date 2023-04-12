Have you noticed you’re getting fewer bugs on your windshield in recent years? That’s because the insect population is in rapid decline.

Environmentalists in the Region are concerned enough to do something about it.

Kathy Sipple, host of the 219 Green Connect podcast, is hoping to get Northwest Indiana designated as a pollinated-friendly area by the National Wildlife Federation.

Leslie Shad, of Evanston, Illinois, helped lead the charge to create pollinator-friendly areas there.

“In Evanston, we’re trying to change the nature of lawns,” she said.

Monarch butterflies are the “charismatic megafauna of the insect world,” she said, but “the whole insect world might be quietly going missing.”

Northwest Indiana is a big area, but with residents’ help it can become more friendly to insects, she said. Based on the Region’s population, it would take 750 points on the National Wildlife Federation’s criteria to certify all of Northwest Indiana as a pollinator-friendly area. Already, the area is 364 points toward that certification.

Environmentalists are focusing on both certifying individual properties and community outreach, Shad told the Northwest Indiana Green Drinks group.

If a community passes a milkweed protection ordinance or a county protects land or does trail management, that counts toward making the Region more pollinator-friendly.

“One reason we chose this program in Evanston is that it’s very carrot, not very stick,” Shad said. “It’s all very self-certification, and you do not easily lose your certification.”

“If you have a passing interest in pollinators or wildlife, you’ve probably got these things in your yard,” she said. Nectar from flowering plants and birdseed in a feeder can be food sources.

Water is also important. A birdbath counts, but so does a nearly stream, rain garden or pond. Even an area that often floods qualifies.

She stressed the importance of insects in feeding birds. “To raise a clutch of five chickadees takes 8,000 to 9,000 caterpillars,” Shad said.

Native plants are important, too, in sustaining the native bugs.

“We’re looking for insects to use our gardens. We’re looking to be team biodiversity and not either team insects or team milkweed,” Shad said. "That’s redefining garden success."

Victoria Wittig of Purdue University Northwest led creation of a guide to creating pollinator gardens when she was at Save the Dunes. “This guide is jam-packed full of all kinds of resources,” she said. It’s available both online and in hard copy with tips for each type of ecosystem in the Region.

“The Earth has moved outside the safe operating space for climate change, but we’re way outside the safe operating space for biodiversity,” she said.