CHICAGO — A crowd of about 100 environmental advocates marched through the hazy air that filled downtown Chicago, Wednesday afternoon.

Air pollution has filled the headlines in recent days as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift through the Midwest. However, these protestors were concerned about a far less visible form of contamination — coal ash.

"If coal ash were like the air that we're all seeing now... the entire country would be up in arms, but it's hidden, it's buried, it's leaching into the water," Nancy Natow-Cassidy said. "Nobody really sees it, so it's easy to ignore."

Natow-Cassidy is one of the many people who spoke during an all day public hearing organized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Held at Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago, the hearing was convened to give the public an opportunity to comment on a proposed rule that would tighten federal coal ash cleanup requirements.

After living in Chicago for 40 years, Natow-Cassidy moved to a home near the Indiana Dunes National Park. However, she quickly learned about the legacy coal ash contamination that fills the area surrounding NIPSCO's Michigan City generating station.

NIPSCO, or Northern Indiana Public Service Co., announced plans to retire the generating station in 2018. To date, the utility has removed about 171,000 cubic yards of coal ash from the sites' five coal ash ponds. However, local activists are worried about the "legacy" coal ash that was mixed with sand for made land at the property.

The EPA's current coal ash rule, which was released in 2015, requires the treatment of contaminated groundwater, the closure of all unlined coal ash ponds and the removal of ash from leaky impoundments and landfills. However, landfills that stopped receiving coal ash before 2015 are exempt.

Under the EPA's current rule, NIPSCO does not have to remove the made land in Michigan City; it sits on the edge of Lake Michigan, separated from the water by a steel seawall.

"EPA has done nothing about it because of this glaring loophole in the federal rule," said Ashley Williams, executive director of Just Transition NWI, a Michigan City-based nonprofit. "We had to look to the federal level to take action because Indiana's doing nothing for us."

Williams is one of the declarants in a lawsuit filed against the EPA in 2022. Several environmental groups filed the lawsuit in hopes of closing the regulatory loophole. In May, as part of a settlement between the federal agency and the groups, the EPA issued a proposed coal ash rule that would extend to inactive power plants.

"The EPA is hearing us," Williams told the crowd during a news conference held during a break in the Wednesday public hearing. "I know that our fight is not won and that our struggle will be long, but I feel that there is a glimmer of light and hope on the horizon."

A national issue

Legacy coal ash is an problem across the country. Last fall, Earth Justice and the Environmental Integrity Project published a report that found 91% of U.S. coal-fired power plants have leaked dangerous levels of contamination into the surrounding groundwater. The long list of plants included the Michigan City generating station.

A NIPSCO spokesperson has the utility believes the primary source of Michigan City's groundwater contamination is the coal ash that is already being removed.

"The data collected to date indicates there is no risk to human health or the environment, and no impacts to drinking water supplied by neighboring communities, including resources drawn from Lake Michigan for that purpose," the spokesperson said.

Coal ash, also known as coal combustion residuals, is the material left after coal is burned to produce energy. It's one of the largest toxic-waste streams in the U.S. and contains heavy metals and metal compounds, such as arsenic, boron, cadmium, chromium, cobalt, lead, lithium, mercury, molybdenum, radium, selenium and thallium.

According the Earthjustice, Indiana has 100 coal ash dump sites, more than any other state. In 2019, Indiana was the third-biggest coal-consuming state, behind Texas and North Dakota.

"From Tennessee, from Alabama, to Chicago, this is a national issue," said Oscar Sanchez, of the Southeast Environmental Task Force.

The most high-profile coal ash disaster occurred in 2008 when a dike ruptured at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Kingston Fossil Plant in Roane County, Tennessee. Millions of cubic yards of coal ash spilled into the Clinch and Emory Rivers. Workers began responding to the crisis in the middle of the night.

About 60 of the workers that helped cleanup the spill have died and hundreds more have developed various health problems. More than 200 workers have sued the contractor who organized the cleanup.

Betty Johnson spoke before the EPA Wednesday. She said her husband Tommy was a "big, healthy bear" before he went to work on the Kingston cleanup in 2008. Tommy worked on the cleanup until 2014, he had to retire early because he had starting passing out at work.

Tommy ultimately developed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, had to undergo dialysis and started getting rashes. He died on May 18, 2023 at 71-years-old.

Betty said she traveled all the way from Knoxville to attend the hearing because she wanted to honor her husband.

"We want EPA to do their job," Johnson said. "We will never give up."

According to Just Transition NWI, witnesses from 22 states and territories spoke during the Wednesday hearing. The EPA will collect public comment on the proposed rule through July 17; a final decision on the proposed rule must be released by May 2024. The EPA will hold a virtual hearing July 12. More information is available at epa.gov/coalash.

