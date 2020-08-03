EPA extends deadline for comments on Bailly cleanup plan

CHESTERTON — Residents now have until Oct. 18 to submit comments on a plan to cleanup up buried coal ash on a section of NIPSCO's Bailly generating station property that is affecting Indiana Dunes National Park.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said last week it has extended the comment period on a proposed plan to clean up the buried waste on a section of the property labeled Area C.
NIPSCO opened the generating station in 1962 and buried ash, which was created by burning coal to generate electricity, in Area C between 1962 and 1979.
Coal ash contains various hazardous metals, including boron — the primary contaminant of concern at the Bailly site.
Groundwater is in contact with the ash and carries the underground contamination into the park, EPA said.
"The proposed cleanup involves excavation and off-site disposal of contaminated soils at the source area," documents state. "In addition, contaminated soil present beneath the water table will be solidified to prevent remaining contaminants from migrating to the groundwater or surface water."'
NIPSCO also plans to remove coal ash from four ponds on the site through a separate process carried out under EPA's Coal Combustion Residual Rule. For more information about those closures, go to www.nipsco.com/our-company/about-us/our-environment/ccr-rule-compliance
The cleanup of Area C is being carried out under an administrative order on consent NIPSCO and EPA entered in 2005.
A coalition of environmental and community groups asked EPA to extend the comment period, in part so an expert could be hired to review the proposed cleanup plan, said Lisa Evans, senior counsel at Earthjustice.
"I'm excited to see the EPA moving forward with the cleanup," Evans said. "They're considering some interesting options."
The coalition plans to share the expert's work with the public, she said.
After the comment period ends, EPA will issue a final decision on the cleanup plan for Area C.
A copy of the proposed plan and a prerecorded presentation about it is available online at http://go.usa.gov/xvuqx. Project officials will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday to answer questions live through a conference line, accessible at 312-667-5632, conference code 1344648.
Comments on the proposed plan can be submitted through Oct. 18 by voicemail at 312-886-6015, by fax to 312-697-2568, online at https://go.usa.gov/xvuqx, by email to safakas.kirstin@epa.gov or by mail to Kirstin Safakas, U.S. EPA Region 5, External Communications Office, 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604-3590.
