EPA extends deadline for comments on Bailly cleanup plan

CHESTERTON — Residents now have until Oct. 18 to submit comments on a plan to cleanup up buried coal ash on a section of NIPSCO's Bailly generating station property that is affecting Indiana Dunes National Park.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said last week it has extended the comment period on a proposed plan to clean up the buried waste on a section of the property labeled Area C.

NIPSCO opened the generating station in 1962 and buried ash, which was created by burning coal to generate electricity, in Area C between 1962 and 1979.

Coal ash contains various hazardous metals, including boron — the primary contaminant of concern at the Bailly site.

Groundwater is in contact with the ash and carries the underground contamination into the park, EPA said.

"The proposed cleanup involves excavation and off-site disposal of contaminated soils at the source area," documents state. "In addition, contaminated soil present beneath the water table will be solidified to prevent remaining contaminants from migrating to the groundwater or surface water."'