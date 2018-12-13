HAMMOND — An official with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Criminal Investigations Division testified Wednesday at Kenneth Morrison’s federal jury trial the Northwest Indiana scrap metal dealer didn’t have permission to dismantle an historic railroad bridge over the Grand Calumet River.
During questioning before Judge Philip P. Simon, Richard Conrad with the Chicago office of the EPA, told federal prosecutors and Morrison’s defense lawyer, Sheldon B Nagelberg, his investigation revealed no permits from Hammond, a contractor’s license or other documents allowing the defendant to tear down the Monon Bridge and sell the scrap.
At issue is the transportation of the scrap metal across state lines, according to the federal grand jury indictment.
That federal grand jury indictment alleges, "Between in or about December 2014 and continuing through ... January 2015, without authority from the city of Hammond, and without any permit, the defendant dismantled a portion of the bridge and transported and sold the metal to scrap dealers ... in Burnham, Illinois, and East Chicago, Indiana."
Federal prosecutor Richard Powers, with the U.S. Department of Justice Environmental Crimes Section, questioned Conrad about the search for the scrap metal allegedly taken by Morrison of Whiting-based T&K Metals.
That search led to Scrap Metal Services LLC in Burnham and to Sims Metal Management in East Chicago. “We retrieved documents (regarding the selling of the bridge’s scrap metal),” Conrad said.
On April 1, 2015, Conrad said he took a phone call from Special Agent Eric Hann, who was at the bridge site with Morrison. Hann wanted someone else to hear his conversations with Morrison, Conrad said.
“Mr. Morrison said he had permits from IDEM and the city of Hammond to tear down the bridge. The permits were at his home,” Conrad testified. However, no search was made for those permits.
At an April 15, 2015 meeting with Hann and Morrison at Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Hammond, Conrad said he recognized Morrison’s voice from the phone call. The defendant wasn’t arrested or charged.
On Jan. 29, 2015, Morrison was confronted by the Hammond Police and a Hammond code inspector, who put a stop work order on Morrison's dump truck, parked nearby.
As part of Wednesday’s prosecution case, Powers submitted a copy of Morrison’s BMO Harris Bank records that Conrad obtained through a subpoena.
The bank records indicate cash deposits of more than $5,000 from SMS and checks also totaling more than $5,000 from Sims.
Conrad testified the scrap metal from the bridge netted Morrison $14,000 to $15,000.
“We also traced some to Chicago and some in Gary,” Conrad said.
The debris in the area from the demolition raised environmental concerns, he said.
Conrad testified that when asked about the debris, Morrison said he didn’t see debris. Instead, he said he saw $2,200 worth of scrap metal in the water, the EPA investigator said.
The Monon Bridge, which was built in 1910, has been owned by several railroad companies throughout its history, including CSX, court records show. CSX deeded real property, including the bridge, to the city on March 3, 1987, those records indicate.