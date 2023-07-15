The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new rules that would reduce steel mill emissions by 15%.

The EPA is looking to amend air emission limits on vertically integrated steel mills like those long the Lake Michigan shore in Northwest Indiana. It is proposing new work practices to prevent uncontrolled fugitive emissions that escape from mills' roof vents.

It's estimated the new requirements will cut toxic pollution by 15% and cost steelmakers about $5 million a year to implement.

Earthjustice, an environmental group that's pressed for greater protections for the public, contends the new regulations don't go far enough and would only cost steelmakers 0.02% of their $44 billion in annual revenues while barely putting a dent in the problem.

The group hopes for tighter restrictions on arsenic, chromium, lead and other hazardous air pollutants. The new EPA rules would still allow steel mills to emit hundreds of tons of metals a year.

“Under this proposed rule, steel mills will remain some of the worst toxic polluters in the country,” said Earthjustice Director of Clean Air Practice James Pew. “A reduction in their toxic emissions of just 15%, which is all the rule will achieve, does not come close to providing adequate protection for people living near these steel mills as they will still be exposed to hundreds of tons of toxic air pollution."

The American Iron and Steel Institute, the trade association representing the steel industry, said it was still reviewing the proposals and had no immediate comment, but planned to weigh in in the future.

The EPA estimates about 27% of people who live near steel mills are Black, more than twice their percentage in the U.S. population. Four of the country's 11 remaining integrated steel mills, which forge their own iron instead of recycling scrap metal, are located in Northwest Indiana.

The federal agency estimates people who live near the mills are exposed to more than 80 tons of toxic metal emissions a year, putting them at greater risk of cardiovascular and lung disease. A major pollutant is lead, which is a known carcinogen that hampers children's brain development.

Pew said another major concern was the emission of toxic organic chemicals like hydrogen chloride, hydrogen fluoride and chlorine gas that's still being allowed under the proposed amendments. Exposure has been linked to a number of health issues, including those affecting the nervous system, hormones, the liver and reproduction.

"EPA must hold these steel mills accountable for the irreversible damage they have caused to people’s health and fulfill its promise to protect environmental justice communities," he said.