Epic Burger is swallowing up the Meatheads chain that once had two locations in Northwest Indiana.

Meatheads previously had locations in Shops on Main in Schererville and Lake Business Center in Munster. Its Munster location on Calumet Avenue was open for nearly a decade before shuttering earlier this year. Now the Meatheads chain itself will vanish from the landscape.

Chicago-based Epic Burger is buying Meatheads' six remaining Illinois locations. Epic Burger, which turns 15 years old this month, now has 11 locations.

“We are thrilled to be adding more locations in the Chicago area and other parts of the state,” said David Grossman, CEO of Epic Burger. “In just 15 years, we’ve become a beloved burger destination in the city and the suburbs. With eleven locations, burger lovers, including Epic Burger loyalists and newcomers alike, will have several locations to choose from."

The deal expands Epic Burger's footprint to downstate Illinois, where Meatheads originally got started. The deal will give it a footprint in college towns like Bloomington and Champaign, where it hopes to appeal to university students.

It plans to convert all the Meatheads locations to the Epic Burgers brand. All the signage and menus will be switched out by December 1.

“We want to spread the word about our extraordinary concept and menu,” Grossman said. “Acquiring the Meatheads’ locations gives the Epic family access to a large swath of burger lovers who, if history serves, will come to experience for themselves the ‘Epic’ in Epic Burger.”

Epic Burger now has locations Lincoln Park, South Loop, Skokie, Gold Coast, Evanston, Barrington, Bloomington, Champaign, Lake Bluff, Naperville and Northbrook.