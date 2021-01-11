Erika's Mexican Grill in Crown Point facing eviction, unsure of restaurant's future

CROWN POINT — Since opening their restaurant in Crown Point, Erika Rivera and her husband, Jorge Gonzalez, have been welcomed by the community.
Now, the couple is facing what Rivera calls "real life," as the future of their eatery, Erika's Mexican Grill, hangs in the balance with a pending eviction lawsuit in Lake County Superior Court.
In April 2013, Rivera came to the United States from Honduras with many dreams, seeking asylum, she said.
For nearly five years, Rivera and Gonzalez were "working, working, working," to open their restaurant.
Everything was going well at their first restaurant in Hobart, which opened on April 20, 2018. But someone else was interested in the building and able to pay more, so Erika's Mexican Grill relocated to Crown Point.
The Tex-Mex restaurant moved to 805 N. Main St. in November 2019, and so began their fight to stay open.
"Since November, we have been fighting to stay in business," Rivera said in Spanish. "December was good. After the last holidays, January is slow and COVID-19 arrived."
A little less than a year ago, Rivera became ill. She's not sure if it was COVID-19 — in fact she's not sure what it was.
After her illness passed, the restaurant had to close after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an order on March 16, directing restaurants to close dining rooms and serve patrons through carry-out or delivery services.
"That's where real life begins," she said. "The hard (times) began."
Rivera said she and Gonzalez tried to talk to their landlord about the problems they were experiencing, but didn't have much luck. The landlord did not respond to requests for comment.
The NIPSCO bills continued to pile up for three months, meanwhile the building experienced other issues and customers complained about not having heat, or air conditioning, in the building.
On Aug. 25, NIPSCO disconnected the restaurant's power. But Rivera's "guardian angel," stepped in to help the eatery stay open to feed the community.
"I've never seen her before in my life, Jana," Rivera said of local real estate Broker Jana Caudill. "She's amazing. She called NIPSCO and said, 'How much does Erika's Mexican Grill owe?'"
Rivera owed $2,500 for her overdue bill, on top of an additional $4,800 for a security deposit and a reconnection fee. Caudill paid for everything, Rivera said.
Then, patrons started coming in, buying guacamole for $20 and paletas, Mexican ice pops, for $10.
"The community was amazing. No one in my life, or in our life, my husband's life or mine, had done something like that for us. It was incredible," Rivera said.
Rivera said she and Gonzalez are grateful for all of the community's support, and without Caudill paying their bill in August, they wouldn't have survived.
Right now, Rivera and Gonzalez are trying to navigate dining during a pandemic, but third-party delivery services take a portion of the profit they would make. Some days are good, Rivera said, but others they barely make $100.
The family, she said, is surviving day-by-day, trying to pay the restaurant's rent and their own. The family has stopped paying their personal phone bill to put money back into the restaurant.
The pair also is waiting to see what a pending eviction lawsuit means for Erika's Mexican Grill, which supports their family of four. One thing the pair is sure of, however, is they don't want to leave Crown Point.
"People tell me if you were a restaurant in a different city, you would not survive," Gonzalez said, noting the Crown Point community is united. "It's a small town, but they surprised me with the way they support us."