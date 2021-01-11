Erika's Mexican Grill in Crown Point facing eviction, unsure of restaurant's future

CROWN POINT — Since opening their restaurant in Crown Point, Erika Rivera and her husband, Jorge Gonzalez, have been welcomed by the community.

Now, the couple is facing what Rivera calls "real life," as the future of their eatery, Erika's Mexican Grill, hangs in the balance with a pending eviction lawsuit in Lake County Superior Court.

In April 2013, Rivera came to the United States from Honduras with many dreams, seeking asylum, she said.

For nearly five years, Rivera and Gonzalez were "working, working, working," to open their restaurant.

Everything was going well at their first restaurant in Hobart, which opened on April 20, 2018. But someone else was interested in the building and able to pay more, so Erika's Mexican Grill relocated to Crown Point.

The Tex-Mex restaurant moved to 805 N. Main St. in November 2019, and so began their fight to stay open.

"Since November, we have been fighting to stay in business," Rivera said in Spanish. "December was good. After the last holidays, January is slow and COVID-19 arrived."

A little less than a year ago, Rivera became ill. She's not sure if it was COVID-19 — in fact she's not sure what it was.