Cleveland-Cliffs has been outbid for U.S. Steel by Esmark, a diversified suburban Pittsburgh-based industrial company with a long involvement in the steel industry.

The privately owned company is offering $35 per share in a $7.8 billion deal that exceeds Cleveland-Cliffs' $7.3 billion offer. Esmark publicly announced the offer, which runs through Nov. 30 but could be extended, Monday afternoon.

“With more than 40 years of steel industry experience, and as a former executive and statutory representative of U.S. Steel, I have significant intimacy with the steel business in the U.S. and around the globe,” said Esmark Chairman and CEO James Bouchard in the company's announcement.

"This is an exciting time as the entire American steel industry is restructuring, and with Esmark’s long-standing history of excellence, we are anxious to continue to grow and we’re well positioned to come in and operate," Bouchard said.

Bouchard formerly served as a vice president of commerce for U.S. Steel in Europe, where he was part of the executive team in Kosice, Slovak Republic after U.S. Steel acquired the Slovakian National Steel Co. Bouchard helped restructure and grow the company in Europe, helping lead it to become U.S. Steel's most profitable steel asset at the time. He eventually became responsible for U.S. Steel's commercial operations in 42 countries.

Bouchard founded the original Esmark with $500 million in 1995. In 2003, the company acquired the steel service companies Electric Coating Technologies and Sun Steel in the Chicago area. The company took over Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Corp. in 2007 and grew into a publicly traded, $3 billion company that was ultimately sold to OAO Severstal for $1.3 billion in August 2008.

Bouchard later repurchased the Esmark name. The company, which he owns completely, now has assets of more than $200 million and more than $500 million in annual revenue.

Esmark is currently one of the country's largest processors and distributors of value-added flat-rolled steel. It's also the third-largest U.S. producer of tin plate steel, according to the company. It also has operations in energy, aviation, realty, industry, commodities and youth sports and development.

The company would have to borrow to complete the cash-and-stock acquisition of U.S. Steel.