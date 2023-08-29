Esmark has withdrawn its $7.8 billion bid for U.S. Steel, citing its respect for and working relationship with the United Steelworkers union.

The USW has backed a bid from Cleveland-Cliffs, a company it has had a good working relationship with.

Suburban Pittsburgh-based Esmark is a privately owned conglomerate that's run by a former U.S. Steel executive and that has long had a presence in steel. It put in a bid of $35 per share to buy U.S. Steel after Cleveland-Cliffs sought to acquire the last remaining integrated steelmaker.

After USW announced its exclusive support for the Cleveland-Cliffs bid, Esmark said it is no longer trying to negotiate a purchase of the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, the world's first billion dollar company that founded the city of Gary as a company town in 1906 and has remained a major economic force in Northwest Indiana ever since.

“The USW was our partner in the successful acquisition of Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, and we remain close with them,” said Jim Bouchard, Esmark chairman and CEO. “The U.S. Steel board must go through their process that they previously announced. We wish them the best during this process, and we will evaluate any opportunities in connection with that process, subject to support from the USW.”

Esmark processes and distributes value-added flat-rolled steel. It's also the third-largest U.S. producer of tin plate steel. The company also operates in the oil and gas exploration, aviation, real estate, professional services, technology and youth sports development spaces.

Bouchard previously worked as a vice president of commerce for U.S. Steel in Europe, where he served on the executive team in Kosice, Slovak Republic.

His latest company, Esmark, which was once publicly traded before he took it private, took over Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Corp. in 2007 and grew into a publicly traded, $3 billion company that was later sold to OAO Severstal for $1.3 billion in August 2008.

Bouchard attracted attention with a CNBC interview about the proposed U.S. Steel merger in which he said Esmark had "unfortunately had $10 billion in cash committed to the deal."

He also remarked that Cleveland-Cliffs buying U.S. Steel was like a "dinosaur mating with another dinosaur that would create a new dinosaur" and "continue to shrink," saying he wanted "to create a gazelle" that would deliver its steel products within 48 hours.

U.S. Steel said it is weighing multiple offers and that the union cannot veto potential buyers.