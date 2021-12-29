Eva Cloyd honored for 40 years of service to Portage Township

PORTAGE — Eva Cloyd has been the “heart and soul” of Portage Township for nearly 40 years.

Cloyd, the township’s chief bookkeeper who worked under six Portage Township Trustees during her tenure, was recently honored by current trustee Brendan Clancy for her hard work and dedication.

“She is the most amazing person you will ever meet,” Clancy said of Cloyd.

Cloyd began working for then trustee Bruce Creasy in 1982 as a clerk. Six months later, when the township’s bookkeeper retired, she took the position.

“I like working for the people. I worked under six great trustees. I enjoyed my work, I loved what I was doing,” she said.

Cloyd not only served as the township’s chief bookkeeper, but became a resource for township trustees across the state who would often call her and ask her advice.

“I used to have trustees call me. They just got elected and needed to know how we did something. We are so unique with our township,” she said, adding Portage Township not only administers financial assistance, but operates a park system, cemetery, senior center and fire department.