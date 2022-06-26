Event honors police and their vehicles

DYER — A local eatery and a classic car club teamed Saturday to showcase local police departments and their vehicles.

Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage and A’s R Us Model A Club presented the initial Police Appreciation Night and Car Show that showcased the “best and fanciest” police units.

Rob Cryns, who with his father Vincent owns the Dyer Bob’s, said this project has been in the works for several years but was delayed due to COVID.

“We love our police force,” Cryns said. “I have a lot of friends in uniform, and this is the least we can do for them.”

Visitors to Pop’s parking lot voted on the best in K-9 police cars, police trucks/SUVs, DARE vehicle, antique police vehicle and uniformed officer.

The program also featured a police K-9 unit demonstration, performance by Lake County Pipes and Drums, and a police car light-up.

Established in 1980 in Palos Heights, Pop’s today has multiple locations in Indiana and Illinois.

A’s R Us describes itself as a family-friendly Model A classic car club based in Crete. In existence for 27 years, the club sponsors events throughout the year. Membership ranges from young adults to senior citizens, with nearly 40 member families.

Tim Bots, a member of the car club, said his group invited 25 police departments from Indiana and Illinois, but he feared Saturday’s questionable weather may have kept some police home.

Bots explained that the idea for the Indiana car show and police tie-in came from a similar event seven years ago in Illinois.

“With all the bad publicity police are getting,” Bots said, “we wanted the public to meet with police in a non-enforcement setting.”

Among the charities the club also supports are a veterans home in Manteno, Illinois, Ronald McDonald House and Camp Quality, a facility for children with cancer.

The club as also adopted the Dixie Highway, a roadway that extends from Chicago to Miami that opened in 1918. Twenty years ago, club members erected metal signs along the highway stretch from Blue Island to Danville.

Now the club is replacing many of those weather-worn signs. The group also posted storyboard signs explaining the significance to the area from the Dixie Highway.

Among the more colorful vehicles at the show was a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria K-9 unit vehicle of the Lansing Police Department. Officer Dana Tatgenhorst explained that the vehicle was refurbished with donations, and those donors’ names are on stickers adorning the twice-retired vehicle.

Still having the original engine, the Lansing vehicle is used today primarily for show at cruise tours, block parties, parades and trunk-or-treat events.

Although the vehicle resembles something from NASCAR, it has never raced, Tatgenhorst said, “but it has been used as a pace car.”

Another vehicle of note was a 1929 Ford Model A tudor sedan belonging to Tim Dionne of St. John, a car club member. Although not officially a police vehicle, the classic car has seen police action on film, including “Road to Perdition” with Tom Hanks and “Public Enemies” with Johnny Depp.

Dionne has had the car for 49 years, having bought it from the South Side of Chicago. It took Dionne seven years to finish repairs on the 92-year-old vehicle.

“This is my baby, and I’ve had a lot of fun with it,” he said. “It’s got its dings and dents, but I drive it.”

Dionne, who also owns a 1940 Packard, is a retired salesman.

Recalling the car’s movie career, Dionne said Depp and Hanks were both good to work with.

“Tom Hanks was a super guy,” he said, “who would take time to talk to people beyond the barriers.”

