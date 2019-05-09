As a local neonatologist, Dr. Sudhish Chandra has cared for babies born dependent on opioids. They're inconsolable, excessively sucking their thumbs, scratching themselves. Sometimes infants have to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for as long as two months.
"It breaks your heart, because they cannot defend themselves," Chandra said.
He also has colleagues who have lost children to suicide and drug overdoses.
So he decided to do something about it.
Chandra, president of the Indiana Medical Association of Northwest Indiana and staff member at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, is hosting the Child Suicide & Opioid Crisis Prevention event May 17 in Merrillville.
"It looks like we have a lot of resources, but nothing that connects the community," he said.
He has designed the event so it's not just another forum with people talking, sitting behind a table. He wanted to have an uplifting time and make it kid-friendly.
There will be food, music, face-painting, balloon animals, games for kids, yoga, laughter yoga, meditation, speakers, free naloxone training and naloxone, and, at the end of the night, a candlelight vigil.
He has seen the statistics — and they are staggering. In 2017, 1,852 Hoosiers died from drug overdoses, about two-thirds involving opioids, according to the state Department of Health. State data also shows that 1 in 4 eighth-graders and 1 in 5 seventh-graders in Lake County have seriously considered suicide.
Chandra encourages people to wear purple that day for mental health awareness. He hopes to make it an annual event.
"Everybody will have something to do there," he said. "They can have fun and add the same time be emotional and learn about the issue and how to do something about it.
"Hopefully we can make a diference."
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Child Suicide & Opioid Crisis Prevention Event
WHEN: 4-8 p.m. May 18. Estimated times of activities: meditation, yoga and laughter yoga at 4:30 p.m., naloxone training at 5 p.m., expert panel at 6 p.m., candlelight vigil at 7:45 p.m.
WHERE: Indian American Cultural Center, 8605 Merrillville Road in Merrillville
WHY: To remember people lost to youth suicide and opioids and help raise awareness.
WHO: Free and open to the public. Wear purple that day for mental health awareness.
HOW: For more information or to make a donation, visit niima.org or contact Dr. Sudhish Chandra at schandraima2019@gmail.com or 219-964-9218.