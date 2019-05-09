After a record-setting 2017, drug overdose deaths were down last year in Northwest Indiana, …

ST. JOHN — When Dalene Biscan's son, Scott Kubilis, died of a heroin overdose in 2005, she t…

In 2017, for the first time, Americans were more likely to die from an accidental opioid ove…

If You Go

WHAT: Child Suicide & Opioid Crisis Prevention Event

WHEN: 4-8 p.m. May 18. Estimated times of activities: meditation, yoga and laughter yoga at 4:30 p.m., naloxone training at 5 p.m., expert panel at 6 p.m., candlelight vigil at 7:45 p.m.

WHERE: Indian American Cultural Center, 8605 Merrillville Road in Merrillville

WHY: To remember people lost to youth suicide and opioids and help raise awareness.

WHO: Free and open to the public. Wear purple that day for mental health awareness.

HOW: For more information or to make a donation, visit niima.org or contact Dr. Sudhish Chandra at schandraima2019@gmail.com or 219-964-9218.