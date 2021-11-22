Every day's a sun day at Valpo City Hall

VALPARAISO — City Hall and four other municipal buildings are scheduled to get solar panels installed.
Utilities Director Steve Poulos said solar panels were considered but rejected in the past as “inexpensive, inefficient and the payback is not very good.” That was then. This is now.
Since 2018, “the payback for the city is now reasonable at about eight years,” Poulos told the Board of Works.
The city’s three treatment plants, the city services building on Joliet Road and City Hall are all to gain solar panels to trim the city’s electric bill.
“We’ve been looking at power consumption for the city for many years,” Poulos said.
The city’s lighting budget runs about $400,000 a year but would be about $80,000 more were it not for steps taken to reduce energy consumption.
That’s clearly true at the utilities department. “Even though we’re pumping more water, our consumption has been rather stable” because of improved pumps and other gear, he said.
In 2003, pumping water required almost 5.3 million kilowatt hours. Now the city is pumping more water but using about 1 million fewer kilowatt hours.
“Implementing these energy-efficient technologies have saved taxpayers — ratepayers — millions of dollars over the years,” Poulos said.
Poulos’s team reviewed potential sites for the solar panels. “For all those sites it’s about a 13% annual return,” he said. “It’s about $65,000 savings per year for the utility plus $70,000 for the civil city.”
The city has already applied for net metering credits from NIPSCO. “As of today, we would receive the full retail rate as a credit on our bill,” Poulos said.
“This is really exciting,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. “I didn’t want to have visible solar panels protruding,” but they won’t be visible from the street.
“I’m really excited, and I’m looking forward to getting this going,” Murphy said.
The city is also saving money on its health insurance costs next year.
The board renewed an agreement with Community Care Network for urgent care facilities off Ind. 49 and U.S. 30.
The contract allows employees to go to urgent care instead of an emergency room — “which as we know from a health cost standpoint, that’s the last place you want to go unless you absolutely need to,” City Administrator Mike Jessen said. “It’s an extremely convenient service for those who have used it.”
The cost has been $90 per visit. In 2022, it will remain at $90, but in 2023, it rises to $93.
About 30 employees a month use the urgent care facilities, Jessen said.
“We’re going to realize and see a decrease in our overall health care costs of 9.3% from 2021 to 2022, which is a remarkable improvement,” Jessen said. He credited the reduction to participating in the Accelerating Indiana Municipalities plan and the city’s wellness initiatives.