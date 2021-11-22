Every day's a sun day at Valpo City Hall

Poulos’s team reviewed potential sites for the solar panels. “For all those sites it’s about a 13% annual return,” he said. “It’s about $65,000 savings per year for the utility plus $70,000 for the civil city.”

The city has already applied for net metering credits from NIPSCO. “As of today, we would receive the full retail rate as a credit on our bill,” Poulos said.

“This is really exciting,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. “I didn’t want to have visible solar panels protruding,” but they won’t be visible from the street.

“I’m really excited, and I’m looking forward to getting this going,” Murphy said.

The city is also saving money on its health insurance costs next year.

The board renewed an agreement with Community Care Network for urgent care facilities off Ind. 49 and U.S. 30.

The contract allows employees to go to urgent care instead of an emergency room — “which as we know from a health cost standpoint, that’s the last place you want to go unless you absolutely need to,” City Administrator Mike Jessen said. “It’s an extremely convenient service for those who have used it.”