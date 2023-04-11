HAMMOND — Big things are happening at Bishop Noll Institute as the school celebrates its 102nd year of educating high school students.

Bishop Noll’s annual fundraiser, known as The Big Event!, supports student scholarships in a big way. An auction with options for in-person and virtual guests, the event typically raises more than $50,000 that goes directly to families to help with tuition costs.

Local businesses, BNI alumni and current families are needed to help make this event a success. The Big Event committee is currently seeking event sponsors for a variety of giving levels, donations of items for the auction portion of the evening and donations of time and talents.

Guests can pay for sponsorships, make donations and buy tickets to attend online at https://bnibigevent.givesmart.com. For more information or questions on how to support this event, email advancement@bishopnoll.org or call 219-932-9058.

This year's Big Event is April 28. The in-person gathering is from 6 to 11 p.m. in the fieldhouse, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond. Dinner is catered by Pepino’s. There will be beer and wine, entertainment and raffles.

Guests will also have the opportunity to win prizes like cash, trips, gift cards, sport tickets and more throughout the night's raffles and online auction.

A multitude of auction items will be up for grabs including past favorites and new options. Several popular items include baskets containing alcohol and home items, BNI experiences such as preferred seating at graduation and choose-your-own locker and more.

All auction items will be listed online and bids will be placed online whether attending in person or virtually. In-person attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets cost $50 per person if purchased before April 17.Tickets purchased after will cost $60 per person.