Evidence of 'prior bad acts' allowed for Porter County double slaying trial

VALPARAISO — The defense failed Friday to convince a judge to prohibit evidence of "prior bad acts" from being introduced to jurors when John Silva II goes to trial in June for his alleged role in the slayings of two Lake County teens.

Defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen argued that prosecutors lack evidence of the alleged acts and instead, plan to present text messages and calls that they interpret to refer to robberies and marijuana dealing.

"There's nothing there of any substance," he said.

Gruenhagen also accused prosecutors of attempting to muddy the waters, which will take the focus off the actual charges facing Silva, 20, of Hamlet.

"He's not charged with dealing drugs," he said.

Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas said the prior talk about or involvement with robberies and drug dealing is relevant since the allegations are what led up to and resulted in the two killings in this case.

Silva claims he was not in on the crimes carried out by his co-defendant, Connor Kerner, who was found guilty late last year and subsequently sentenced to 179 years behind bars.

"He knew this was going to happen," Salinas said of Silva.