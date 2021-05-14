Evidence of 'prior bad acts' allowed for Porter County double slaying trial

VALPARAISO — The defense failed Friday to convince a judge to prohibit evidence of "prior bad acts" from being introduced to jurors when John Silva II goes to trial in June for his alleged role in the slayings of two Lake County teens.
Defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen argued that prosecutors lack evidence of the alleged acts and instead, plan to present text messages and calls that they interpret to refer to robberies and marijuana dealing.
"There's nothing there of any substance," he said.
Gruenhagen also accused prosecutors of attempting to muddy the waters, which will take the focus off the actual charges facing Silva, 20, of Hamlet.
"He's not charged with dealing drugs," he said.
Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas said the prior talk about or involvement with robberies and drug dealing is relevant since the allegations are what led up to and resulted in the two killings in this case.
Silva claims he was not in on the crimes carried out by his co-defendant, Connor Kerner, who was found guilty late last year and subsequently sentenced to 179 years behind bars.
"He knew this was going to happen," Salinas said of Silva.
While Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish denied the defense's request to prohibit the evidence at this point, he said he expects the issue to be addressed again when the nine-day trial gets underway June 1.
Silva is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the Feb. 25, 2019, deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to leaving Valparaiso High School with Kerner on Feb. 25, 2019, and traveling together to Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township.
Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents.
Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said. A recording of the murders he made was played during Kerner's trial.
When he entered the home's garage, Silva said he saw Lanham lying motionless face-down and Grill lying face-down but alive and making noises, according to charging documents. While wiping up blood with towels provided by Kerner, Silva said he saw Kerner "grab a wrench and his back swing prior to striking Thomas."
Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal in the garage of Kerner's grandparents' home, according to the records.
Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids and set the vehicle on fire.